Probability 0.000061%: Internet in disbelief as Rohit Sharma loses 11th toss in a row

At this point, India might as well let the team mascot flip the coin — because whatever Rohit Sharma is doing at the toss, it just isn't working.

The India captain was all smiles (what else can you do?) as he watched Steve Smith correctly call heads in the Champions Trophy semi-final against Australia on Tuesday.

The moment marked a ridiculous milestone — India’s 14th consecutive toss loss in ODIs, a streak that began in the World Cup final against, you guessed it, Australia.

Forget batting collapses, injuries, or weather delays. India's biggest opponent lately has been pure probability. The odds of this happening? A mind-boggling 1 in 16,384 or 0.000061 per cent.

Rohit Sharma has now tied Peter Borren (11) and is just one more bad flip away from breaking Brian Lara’s unwanted record of 12 straight toss losses.

Yet, despite the statistical absurdity, Rohit kept his cool. "When you're in two minds, it's better to lose the toss," he said, probably trying to convince himself as much as anyone else.

Fans, however, weren’t buying it and had a field day on social media. One witty user quipped: "Maybe it's time for Rohit to swap net practice for toss practice."

Another referenced Inzamam-ul-Haq’s legendary post-dismissal lament:"Rohit Sharma at the toss: I call at the toss, I lose. I don’t call at the toss, I lose. I don’t understand!"

At this rate, the Indian team might just want to start sending a lucky charm to the toss. Or, you know, just let the opposition flip the coin — it’ll probably still land against them.

But then again, Rohit Sharma might say, like another India captain, Ajit Wadekar did: I don’t mind losing the toss as long as I win the match.

