PM Modi inaugurates Mizoram’s Rs 8,070 crore Bairabi–Sairang rail link

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated Mizoram’s first railway line, calling it a transformative step in the state’s connectivity and development journey.

The Bairabi–Sairang broad-gauge project, built at a cost of Rs 8,070 crore, stretches 51.38 km and is regarded as one of the most complex undertakings in the history of Indian Railways.

With the launch of the new line, Mizoram has been fully integrated into the national railway network.

Aizawl now becomes the fourth northeastern capital to gain direct rail access after Guwahati, Agartala and Itanagar. The line connects Bairabi on the Assam–Mizoram border to Sairang, just 20 km from the state capital.

“This is not just a railway connection, it is a lifeline of transformation. Farmers and businesses of Mizoram can reach more markets across the nation. People will be able to access more options for education and healthcare. This will also create employment opportunities in tourism, transport and hospitality sectors,” the Prime Minister said while unveiling the project.

The line, sanctioned in 2008-09 and launched for construction in 2015, involved navigating difficult terrain and challenges described by railway officials as “Himalayan geology and complex terrain.”

Nearly 54 per cent of its alignment passes through tunnels and bridges. The project features 45 tunnels, 55 major bridges, 87 minor bridges and ten road over- and underpasses.

Among its highlights is Bridge No. 144 near Sairang, which at 114 metres is taller than Delhi’s Qutub Minar, making it the tallest pier railway bridge in the country.

Four new stations have also been added along the route — Hortoki, Kawnpui, Mualkhang and Sairang — to connect local communities.

As part of the inauguration, the Prime Minister flagged off three new long-distance trains linking Aizawl to Delhi, Guwahati and Kolkata.

The Sairang–Delhi Rajdhani Express began its inaugural journey at 10 am on Saturday and is scheduled to reach Anand Vihar Terminal on September 15.

Regular services will see departures from Sairang every Friday evening and returns from Delhi every Sunday night.

The Guwahati Express will operate daily from September 13, departing Guwahati at 7 pm and Sairang at 7 pm the following day.

The Kolkata Express will run thrice a week, leaving Kolkata on Saturdays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, with return services from Sairang on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays.

The Prime Minister’s Office said the line would provide “safe, efficient and cost effective travel options,” while also ensuring timely supplies of essential goods such as food grains and fertilisers.

Alongside the railway inauguration, Modi laid the foundation stones for infrastructure projects worth over Rs 9,000 crore.

These include the 45-km Aizawl Bypass Road under PM-DevINE, the Thenzawl–Sialsuk Road and the Khankawn–Rongura Road under NESIDS.

The Thenzawl–Sialsuk Road is expected to aid horticulture farmers, dragon fruit growers, paddy cultivators and ginger processors, while the Khankawn–Rongura Road will enhance market access and support a planned ginger processing plant.

Other works launched include the Chhimtuipui bridge, designed to provide all-weather connectivity and boost cross-border commerce under the Kaladan Multimodal Transit framework.