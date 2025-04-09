Peace restored in Murshidabad after Waqf Act protests, police report no new incidents

1 15 View of a damaged house after a protest over the Waqf (Amendment) Act turned violent on Tuesday in Murshidabad's Jangipur area, Wednesday, April 9, 2025. (PTI)

The situation in Muslim-dominated Murshidabad district of West Bengal, which was marred by incidents of violence following protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, was calm and peaceful on Wednesday with no report of any untoward incident, a senior police officer said.

Visuals from Jangipur area of Murshidabad district where violent clashes broke out during protest against the Waqf law.

Smoke and flames billow out as vehicles were set ablaze during a protest over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

Prohibitory orders were clamped in and around Raghunathganj and Suti police station areas and large police force deployed in all sensitive areas of the district, especially in and around Jangipur town, where a large number of people had assembled on Tuesday afternoon, demanding the withdrawal of the legislation, he said.

4 15 PTI

Internet connectivity remained suspended, within the areas under the Jangipur sub-division to prevent the spread of any disinformation.

5 15 PTI

Protest over Waqf Amendment Act in WB's Murshidabad.

"The situation is calm, peaceful and under control. There is not a single untoward incident reported from anywhere in the district. Prohibitory orders remained and would continue till 6 pm of April 10 (Thursday). The suspension of internet connectivity would also remain till 6 pm of April 11 (Friday)," the officer said.

An agitator hurles stones during a protest over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

Agitators gather near a damaged police vehicle during a protest over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

Protestors, who had gathered in large numbers on the NH-12 in the Jangipur area to protest against the Waqf Bill, hurled stones at the police who were deployed in the area, on Tuesday afternoon.

People take part in a protest over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

10 15 PTI

A couple of vehicles belonging to the police were allegedly torched during the protest and police had to resort to lathi-charge and use tear gas shells to bring the situation under control. A few policemen were injured in the stone pelting, the officer said.

Flames billow out after a vehicle was set on fire during a protest over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, in Murshidabad.

Smoke and flames billow out after vehicles were set ablaze during a protest over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

Police have also detained a few people in connection with the incident, he said.

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose condemned the incident and said attempts to disturb the law and order situation in the state "should be put down with an iron hand".

Agitators raise slogans during a protest over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, in Murshidabad.

Bose directed the government to take "bold action" to curb violence and submit a report.

The opposition BJP alleged that the law and order situation in the state was "crumbling" under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was busy with "minority appeasement".

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said West Bengal, once safeguarded by Syama Prasad Mookerjee, was now "bleeding under the rule of Mamata Banerjee".

Smoke and flames billow out from a vehicle after it was set ablaze during a protest over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

Suvendu Adhikari wrote on X, "The recently passed Waqf (Amendment) Act is now the law of the land, after being passed by both the Houses of the Parliament and getting Presidential assent. Yet, once again, just like during the anti-CAA protests in 2019/2020 where trains were attacked with stones, resulting in serious injuries to multiple passengers, and the so-called protesters setting railway station complexes on fire in the Murshidabad District, this time also the protesters from the Peace-fool Community have hit the streets in Jangipur; Murshidabad district and have set Police Cars on fire."

"A similar violent playbook unfolds once again in Bengal as these antisocial elements are taking to the streets, burning Govt & Public properties and spreading chaos in the name of protest. This is not dissent, it’s destruction and is absolutely unconstitutional," he added.

"The WB Govt and Administration are failing to maintain law & order, because they are deliberately turning a blind eye to protect the ruling party’s vote bank. I request Chief Secretary and DM Murshidabad to seek Hon'ble Governor's and MHA's assistance for the deployment of Central Force as the Police clearly seem to be incapable to handle such lawlessness. That's the only way to ensure that law prevails, and those who disrupt normalcy face justice," Adhikari wrote on X.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on Thursday, and by the Rajya Sabha in the early hours of Friday after marathon debates in both Houses of Parliament.

Security personnel keep vigil after a protest over the Waqf (Amendment) Act allegedly turned violent, in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

The Act aims to streamline the management of Waqf properties (assets permanently donated by Muslims for religious or charitable purposes) with provisions to safeguard heritage sites and promote social welfare.

It also seeks to improve governance by enhancing transparency in property management, streamlining coordination between Waqf boards and local authorities and protecting stakeholders' rights.

President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the bill on Saturday.

