21 passengers, 4 soldiers killed in Balochistan train attack; army announces operation complete

Rescue workers transport a coffin containing the body of a victim from a passenger train attacked by insurgents, upon arrival at a railway station in Much, Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, Thursday March 13, 2025.AP/PTI
An injured victim of a passenger train attacked by insurgents, shifts to another ward after receiving initial treatment at a hospital in Quetta, Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, Thursday March 13, 2025.AP/PTI
An injured victim of a passenger train attacked by insurgents, receives treatment upon arrival at a hospital in Quetta, Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, Thursday March 13, 2025.AP/PTI
Ambulances wait for the arrival of the bodies of victims from a passenger train attacked by insurgents at a railway station in Much, Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province.AP/PTI
Passengers rescued by security forces from a passenger train attacked by insurgents arrive at a railway station in Much, Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province.AP/PTI
Rescue workers transport a coffin containing the body of a victim rom a passenger train attacked by insurgents, upon arrival at a railway station in Much, Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province.AP/PTI
A special train, organized by the army for the wounded and survivors rescued by security forces from a passenger train attacked by insurgents, arrives at a railway station in Much, in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, Wednesday, March 12, 2025.AP/PTI