21 passengers, 4 soldiers killed in Balochistan train attack; army announces operation complete

Army spokesman Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif told Dunya News TV that security forces killed all 33 militants present at the scene. Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar also confirmed that the 33 terrorists who held Pakistani citizens hostage have been eliminated

Our Web Desk Published 13.03.25, 04:52 PM
Rescue workers transport a coffin containing the body of a victim from a passenger train attacked by insurgents, upon arrival at a railway station in Much, Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, Thursday March 13, 2025.
AP/PTI
An injured victim of a passenger train attacked by insurgents, shifts to another ward after receiving initial treatment at a hospital in Quetta, Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, Thursday March 13, 2025.
AP/PTI
An injured victim of a passenger train attacked by insurgents, receives treatment upon arrival at a hospital in Quetta, Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, Thursday March 13, 2025.
AP/PTI
An injured victim of a passenger train attacked by insurgents, receives treatment upon arrival at a hospital in Quetta, Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, Thursday March 13, 2025.
AP/PTI
Ambulances wait for the arrival of the bodies of victims from a passenger train attacked by insurgents at a railway station in Much, Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province.
AP/PTI
Passengers rescued by security forces from a passenger train attacked by insurgents arrive at a railway station in Much, Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province.
AP/PTI
Rescue workers transport a coffin containing the body of a victim rom a passenger train attacked by insurgents, upon arrival at a railway station in Much, Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province.
AP/PTI
Passengers rescued by security forces from a passenger train attacked by insurgents arrive at a railway station in Much, Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province.
AP/PTI
A special train, organized by the army for the wounded and survivors rescued by security forces from a passenger train attacked by insurgents, arrives at a railway station in Much, in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, Wednesday, March 12, 2025.
AP/PTI

