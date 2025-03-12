Osmania University students protest after ‘razor blade’ found in hostel food

A group of students from Osmania University (OU) staged a protest on Tuesday night after allegedly discovering a razor blade in the curry served at their hostel mess.

The students, residents of the New Godavari hostel, gathered on the campus with the contaminated food container, demanding swift action.

Holding the curry vessel and plate, they blocked the university’s main road, chanting slogans against the administration and urging vice-chancellor Prof. M. Kumar to address their concerns.

According to the protesting students, this was not the first instance of foreign objects being found in their hostel food.

The students alleged they discovered worms in the cabbage curry served at the mess two days earlier. Despite assurances from mess workers that such incidents would not recur, the issue persists, fuelling students’ frustration and anger.

An OU official told PTI Wednesday that they constituted a committee to investigate the incident. Students demand urgent measures to ensure their safety and well-being.

Beyond food safety concerns, students also highlighted the persistent water supply issues in the hostel.

Many complained of irregular water availability, forcing them to rely on water tankers of uncertain quality.

“There is no regular water supply, and we are relying on tankers without knowing their source. Many students fall ill. We urge the administration to install a borewell instead,” a protesting student stated.

This incident at Osmania University adds to a growing number of similar cases across the country.

In February, several students from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) in Telangana reportedly fell ill after consuming food from the college canteen.

On February 25, over 50 students at a girls’ hostel of Indira Gandhi National Tribal University (IGNTU) in Anuppur district, Madhya Pradesh, had food poisoning after having a meal.