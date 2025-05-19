Opposition backs Misri’s handling of Pakistan row, slams Centre’s ‘unilateral’ delegation move

There was no 'nuclear signalling' by Islamabad during the military conflict with Pakistan earlier this month, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told Parliament committee on Monday evening.

Misri was briefing the parliamentary panel, chaired by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, on the India-Pakistan military conflict in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Among the lawmakers who attended the meeting were the TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, the Congress' Rajeev Shukla and Deepender Hooda, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, and the BJP's Aparajita Sarangi and Arun Govil.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of the Indian Armed Forces carrying out Operation Sindoor to avenge the Pahalgam attack and the subsequent military actions between the two countries.

The diplomat asserted that Pakistan's use of Chinese-made weapon platforms “did not matter” as the Indian armed forces managed to “hammer” the neighbouring country's air bases while retaliating to Pakistan's escalatory attempts to target Indian military installations and civilian areas, the above-mentioned sources said.

There was no 'third-party mediation' in this matter, Misri assured the panel.

Recently, the foreign secretary faced heavy trolling on social media in wake of India and Pakistan reaching an understanding on May 10 to halt all military actions. However, he had received support from political leaders, former bureaucrats and defence veterans.

Parliament's Standing Committee on External Affairs Chairperson, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, BJP's RPN Singh, Ravi Shankar Prasad and other members, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, after a meeting of the committee, in New Delhi, Monday, May 19, 2025.

Tharoor told reporters after the three-hour meeting, which he said was attended by a record 24 members, that the committee unanimously expressed solidary with Misri in the face of the "unwarranted attacks" he had faced online after the two sides agreed to stop military actions.

His and his family having been at the receiving end of trolls' vitriol, Misri's role drew support from the committee for his good service for the nation. The committee wanted to pass a formal resolution but the Indian Foreign Service officer requested against it, the Congress MP said.

"I also want to add that the committee has, in many ways, covered a lot of constructive ground and has left with satisfactory responses to various questions...We have had a good discussion and we are parting in very spirit. We all stand with him," added Tharoor.

Abhishek Banerjee.

Trinamool Congress party national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee too showed solidarity with Misri said, "Our party, TMC, will stand shoulder to shoulder with the central government when it comes to fighting and combating terrorism, protecting sovereignty and national interests," reported ANI.

The Trinamool is the only INDIA alliance partner to have called out the government’s unilateral approach in selecting members without consulting the parties concerned.

Yusuf Pathan was the only Trinamool MP in the 58 members delegation spread over seven teams comprising sitting MPs, former MPs and former diplomats.

Abhishek Banerjee while speaking to ANI said, "As far as the delegation of MPs is concerned, I have said that the Centre cannot unilaterally decide who will go from which party. They have to ask for names. If you ask TMC for five names, then TMC will nominate five members. This is not the time to do politics. Politics can take a backseat...the world needs to come together and fight it collectively. But who will go from my party will not be decided by the BJP. The party will decide..."