On 'fearless guardian' Jawaharlal Nehru's death anniversary, praise for his 'tech-driven vision'

From political leaders to common citizens, tributes celebrating Nehru’s legacy and vision have flooded social media

Our Web Desk Published 27.05.25, 12:14 PM

Rich tributes have poured in on India's first and longest-serving Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's 61st death anniversary. Nehru was at the helm since India's independence on August 15, 1947 till his death in 1964.

'The legacy of 'Hind ke Jawahar' and his ideals will always guide us,' Rahul Gandhi hails Nehru's visionary leadership
'The legacy of 'Hind ke Jawahar' and his ideals will always guide us,' Rahul Gandhi hails Nehru's visionary leadership

X/@RahulGandhi
Sonia Gandhi pays floral tributes to Nehru at his memorial at Shanti Van
Sonia Gandhi pays floral tributes to Nehru at his memorial at Shanti Van

X/@INCIndia
'The light is out' read the headline of the news of Nehru's demise covered by The Times of India
'The light is out' read the headline of the news of Nehru's demise covered by The Times of India

X/@TheNehruBlog
Mallikarjun Kharge calls Nehru the 'fearless guardian of democracy', says 21st century India cannot be imagined without the contribution of Nehru
Mallikarjun Kharge calls Nehru the 'fearless guardian of democracy', says 21st century India cannot be imagined without the contribution of Nehru

X/@kharge
A user lists key development projects from Nehru’s era while taking a sly dig at Narendra Modi
A user lists key development projects from Nehru’s era while taking a sly dig at Narendra Modi

X/@RoshanKrRaii
Archival images capture the massive public turnout at Jawaharlal Nehru’s funeral procession
Archival images capture the massive public turnout at Jawaharlal Nehru’s funeral procession

X/@RavinderKapur2
Jairam Ramesh's '6D effort' dig at BJP
Jairam Ramesh's '6D effort' dig at BJP

X/@Jairam_Ramesh
An image from Ramdhari Singh Dinkar’s book on Nehru. The post highlights the late PM’s tolerance for opposing views
An image from Ramdhari Singh Dinkar’s book on Nehru. The post highlights the late PM’s tolerance for opposing views

X/@manojkjhadu
Ravish Kumar offers homage
Ravish Kumar offers homage

X/@SirRavishFC
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hails Nehru’s tech-driven vision for India
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hails Nehru’s tech-driven vision for India

X/@priyankagandhi
Congress, from its official X handle, also paid tributes to Nehru on his death anniversary
Congress, from its official X handle, also paid tributes to Nehru on his death anniversary

X/@INCIndia
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage

X/@narendramodi

