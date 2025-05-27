On 'fearless guardian' Jawaharlal Nehru's death anniversary, praise for his 'tech-driven vision'

Rich tributes have poured in on India's first and longest-serving Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's 61st death anniversary. Nehru was at the helm since India's independence on August 15, 1947 till his death in 1964.
From political leaders to common citizens, tributes celebrating Nehru’s legacy and vision have flooded social media.
'The legacy of 'Hind ke Jawahar' and his ideals will always guide us,' Rahul Gandhi hails Nehru's visionary leadershipX/@RahulGandhi
Sonia Gandhi pays floral tributes to Nehru at his memorial at Shanti VanX/@INCIndia
'The light is out' read the headline of the news of Nehru's demise covered by The Times of IndiaX/@TheNehruBlog
Mallikarjun Kharge calls Nehru the 'fearless guardian of democracy', says 21st century India cannot be imagined without the contribution of NehruX/@kharge
A user lists key development projects from Nehru’s era while taking a sly dig at Narendra ModiX/@RoshanKrRaii
Archival images capture the massive public turnout at Jawaharlal Nehru’s funeral processionX/@RavinderKapur2
Jairam Ramesh's '6D effort' dig at BJPX/@Jairam_Ramesh
An image from Ramdhari Singh Dinkar’s book on Nehru. The post highlights the late PM’s tolerance for opposing viewsX/@manojkjhadu
Ravish Kumar offers homageX/@SirRavishFC
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hails Nehru’s tech-driven vision for IndiaX/@priyankagandhi
Congress, from its official X handle, also paid tributes to Nehru on his death anniversaryX/@INCIndia
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homageX/@narendramodi