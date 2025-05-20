Normal life disrupted as rains continue to pound Bengaluru, IMD issues orange alert

1 15 People attempt to push out a car from a waterlogged road after heavy rains, at Sai Layout in Bengaluru, Monday, May 19, 2025. (Photos: PTI)

Heavy downpour in Bengaluru for the past 36 hours threw life out of gear here on Tuesday as well. People were seen walking through knee-deep water and traffic jams were reported in many places. The rain-related toll went up to five in the state, officials said.

Sai Layout in the city continued to resemble an island due to the torrential rains. Ground floor of the houses here were half-submerged and people were unable to come out. About 150 people were rescued and shifted to safe locations on Monday, authorities said.

2 15 People ride on a tractor to cross a waterlogged area after heavy rains, at Sai Layout in Bengaluru.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMB) had arranged food and water for people in Sai Layout.

Residents complained that the civic agencies were least bothered about the sufferings of people residing in Sai Layout.

3 15 People ride on a tractor to cross a waterlogged area after heavy rains, at Sai Layout in Bengaluru.

An orphanage in Hennur in the city also bore the brunt of the downpour.

The Fire and Rescue Department along with Disaster Response Force rescued the people in the orphanage as the place was filled with water.

Commuters had a harrowing time wading through the knee-deep water in many places, including near Manyata Tech Park, which houses offices of many multinational companies, and Silk Board Junction.

4 15 Buses move through a waterlogged road after heavy rains, in Bengaluru.

Many new potholes emerged in the city roads posing threat to motorists.

Due to waterlogging, vehicles were stranded, leading to long traffic jams in many parts of the city.

Two electrocuted, rain-related deaths rises to five

Two people, including a 12-year-old, were electrocuted while trying to drain rainwater that had entered an apartment in the city, police said on Tuesday.

5 15 People drain out water which entered their homes following heavy rains, in Bengaluru

According to Mico Layout Police, Manmohan Kamath (63), a resident of Madhuvan Apartment in NS Palya near BTM 2nd Stage, had tried to use a motorised pump to clear water out of his house on Monday evening.

"When he connected the pump to a socket, there was a short circuit, leading to his electrocution," a police officer involved in the investigation said.

Dinesh (12), son of a Nepalese man employed at the apartment complex, who was standing near Kamath, was also electrocuted, police added.

6 15 A shopkeeper cleans after water entered his shop due to heavy rains, in Bengaluru.

The two were declared dead by doctors at a hospital. Unnatural Death Reports (UDRs) will be registered in both cases, the Station Head Officer confirmed.

Earlier on Monday, Sasikala (35) died when a compound wall fell on her while she was sweeping at a company within the limits of Mahadevapura Police Station.

Two people died of lightning in Raichur and Karwar, officials said.

IMD issues orange alert



According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru has received about 30 mm rain in the last 24 hours.

7 15 Vehicles partially submerged at the basement of an apartment following heavy rains, at Wilson Garden in Bengaluru.

The city had recorded 105 mm rain on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday morning.

Rains are pounding several parts of Karnataka, especially south Karnataka, coastal and Malnad region.

Mangaluru, the district headquarter town of Dakshina Kannada, recorded 90 mm rain in the last 24 hours.

8 15 A man rescues his pet dog from a waterlogged area after heavy rains, at Sai Layout in Bengaluru.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Bengaluru and a yellow alert at various places across Karnataka on Tuesday.

An orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm, and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

9 15 Residents being rescued from a waterlogged area after heavy rains, at Sai Layout in Bengaluru.

IMD Bengaluru Centre Director N Puviarasu said they have issued an orange alert for Bengaluru for the impact 8 cm to 10 cm that will likely affect the big city.

"The amount of rainfall we are receiving is nothing for rural areas. But because cities like Bengaluru are concretised mostly, and thus blocking the outlets for water drainage, we have issued an orange alert so that authorities can prepare accordingly," he said.

10 15 People wade through a waterlogged area after heavy rains, at Sai Layout in Bengaluru.

According to the IMD statement, areas likely to be affected today are Bagalkot, Bangalore Urban, Bangalore Rural, Belgaum, Chikkaballapura, Dharwad, Gadag, Kolar, Koppal, Vijayanagara districts.

A yellow alert has been sounded in Uttar Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad, Bengaluru Rural and Bengaluru Urban districts.

11 15 A tractor being used to rescue people from a waterlogged area after heavy rains, at Sai Layout in Bengaluru.

The IMD has predicted light to moderate rains and thundershowers accompanied by lightning and gusty wind at isolated places in above districts in next 24 hours.

It has appealed to people to stay indoors and avoid travelling.

"Take safe shelters. Do not take shelter under trees. Unplug electrical/electronic appliances immediately. Get out of water bodies immediately. Keep away from all the objects that conduct electricity," the bulletin read.

12 15 A road blocked by an uprooted tree following heavy rains, in Bengaluru.

Shivakumar says flooding resolved in 70% areas in city

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said flooding issues have been resolved in 70 per cent of the identified areas in Bengaluru.

Shivakumar, who visited the affected areas in Bengaluru, including Sai Layout, Manyata Tech Park and Silk Board Junction, on Monday told reporters that they had identified 210 areas as flood prone in city.

13 15 Karnataka Dy CM D K Shivakumar visits a rain-affected area, in Bengaluru.

"Ever since I took over as the Bengaluru Development Minister, we have fixed flooding issues in 166 (70 per cent) of those localities. Flood prevention work is currently going on in 24 areas while work would soon be taken up in the remaining 20 areas. We have built 197 km of storm water drains," he said.

14 15 A partially submerged room at a residence following heavy rains and flooding, in Bengaluru.

Taking to his 'X' account, Shivakumar said rain is controlled by nature and they are trying to "control the controllables".

"We are rectifying flood-prone areas and are trying to help the common people. Quantum of rainfall has been very high in Silk Board junction, Hebbal and Yelahanka area. Underpass works are underway in a couple of places in these areas and they have been flooded. We will work with those departments to resolve these issues," he added.

15 15 Karnataka Dy CM D K Shivakumar takes stock of situation in a rain-affected area, in Bengaluru.

As rains continue to batter Bengaluru, disrupting normal life and inundating several parts of the city, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said officials are on the field and attending to the issues caused by the downpour, and there is no need for anyone to worry.

Shivakumar, who is also minister in-charge of Bengaluru Development, asserted that the government is committed to protect the lives and properties of the people, as he hit back at the opposition's criticism of the administration's "failure" in managing the situation, by asking them whether they can stop nature?

"We got information about two deaths late last evening. We have sent out officials. I will also go. Instructions have been given to officials. All are on the field and are attending. There is no need for anyone to worry. Our priority is to save the lives and properties of people. We are committed to it," Shivakumar said.

Speaking to reporters here ahead of traveling to Hosapete to attend an event organised there to commemorate the government's two years in office, he said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be visiting some rain affected spots tomorrow.

"I visited some spots last night. Irrespective of wherever we are, our duty is to save Bengaluru's pride, and we will do it," he added.

Regarding the opposition criticising the Congress government and its "Brand Bengaluru", the Deputy CM asked, "Can they stop nature? No one can stop. Let them criticise, we will do our duty." R

eplying to a question on the possibility of more rains, he said, "I'm someone who says let there be rains, let anyone say anything. More the rain comes, the better for the state." When questioned about the condition of roads in Bengaluru, amid rains, Shivakumar said work is on and permanent concrete roads are being laid.