Nepal lifts curfew in east Kathmandu as tensions ease after clashes; over 100 pro-king demonstrators arrested

Authorities in Nepal on Saturday lifted a curfew imposed in the eastern part of Kathmandu following violent clashes between the security personnel and the pro-monarchy protesters, as tensions eased in the area.

Parts of Kathmandu on Friday witnessed a tense situation after pro-monarchy protesters pelted stones, attacked the office of a political party, set fire to vehicles and looted shops in the Tinkune area of the capital.

Two persons, including a TV cameraman, were killed in the clashes between the security personnel and the pro-monarchy protesters. The Army was later called out to control the situation.

The curfew imposed since 4.25 pm on Friday has been lifted from 7 am on Saturday, according to a notice issued by Kathmandu District Administration Office.

Police have arrested 105 agitators who were involved in burning houses and vandalising vehicles during Friday's violent demonstration.

The protesting monarchists were demanding the reinstatement of the monarchy and a Hindu kingdom.

The demonstration turned violent after Durga Prasai, the convenor of the agitation, broke the security barricade, riding a bulletproof vehicle, and headed towards Baneshwor, where the Parliament building is located.

Those arrested included the general secretary of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party Dhawal Shumsher Rana and a central member of the party, Rabindra Mishra, among others.

Prasai, the key person behind Friday's violent demonstration, is at large, Superintendent of Police of Kathmandu District Police Range Apil Bohara said.

According to the police, 53 police personnel, 22 Armed Police Force personnel and 35 protestors were injured in Friday's incident.

During the violent demonstration, 14 buildings were set on fire and nine were vandalised. Nine government vehicles were torched and six private vehicles were vandalised.

Protesters also attacked the Kantipur Television building and Annapurna Media House in the Tinkune area.

Nepal’s political parties through a Parliament declaration abolished the 240-year-old monarchy in 2008 and turned the erstwhile Hindu kingdom into a secular, federal, democratic republic.

The monarchists have been demanding the restoration of the monarchy since the former king appealed for support in a video message telecast on Democracy Day (February 19).

The pro-monarchy activists also held a rally on March 9 in support of the former king who landed at the Tribhuvan International Airport from Pokhara after visiting religious places in different parts of the country.

