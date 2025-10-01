Durga Puja: Navami celebrations peak with Kanya Pujan as crowds refuse to thin out

As the five-day Durga Puja celebrations draw to a close, West Bengal has turned into an arts gallery for people of all sections.
Tribal community members perform ‘Dasai’ dance near a statue of Goddess Durga during the ‘Durga Puja’ festival, at Bonerpukurdanga, in Birbhum district, West Bengal, Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025.
People gather to offer prayers at a pandal during the 'Durga Puja' festival, in Nadia, Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025.
People visit Disney Land-themed community puja pandal during the ‘Durga Puja’ festival, in Siliguri, West Bengal, Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025.
People visit a community puja pandal on the occasion of 'Maha Navami' during the ‘Durga Puja’ festival, in Kolkata, Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025.
People visit the Alipore Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal themed on “Cha-Pan Utar”, translates to tea as a journey, during the 'Durga Puja' 2025, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025.
An idol of Goddess Durga at the Hazra Park Durgotsab pandal themed on ‘Drishtikon’ during the 'Durga Puja' celebrations, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025.
A woman takes blessing during ‘Kanya Pujan’ at a Durga Puja pandal on the occasion of Sharadiya Navratri's Maha Navami, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Wednesday ,Oct. 01, 2025.