PM Modi meets Myanmar's military government, pledges support for earthquake recovery

1 5 X/@narendramodi

ADVERTISEMENT

India is assisting the people of quake-hit Myanmar in every way possible, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Friday after meeting Myanmar's Senior General Min Aung Hlaing. The two leaders met on the sidelines of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral and Technical Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Summit in Bangkok.

2 5 X/@narendramodi

"Met Senior General Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok. Once again expressed condolences on the loss of lives and damage to property in the wake of the recent earthquake. India is doing whatever is possible to assist our sisters and brothers of Myanmar in this critical time," Modi wrote on X.

The Prime Minister’s meeting with Senior General Min, who came to power in a military coup in February 2021, was the first such interaction. Modi emphasized India's continued support for Myanmar’s recovery, including through Operation Brahma, which was launched to help in the earthquake relief efforts. Over 3,000 people have died, and nearly 5,000 have been injured, with over 370 still missing.

3 5 X/@narendramodi

During the 35-minute meeting, Modi also discussed bilateral relations between India and Myanmar, particularly in sectors like connectivity, infrastructure development, and capacity building. Senior General Min expressed gratitude for the quick response from India, particularly in terms of the military field hospitals set up in Mandalay, near the earthquake’s epicenter. India has also deployed National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel to assist in the relief work.

4 5 Myanmar junta's head Senior General Min Aung Hlaing (Videograb)

The earthquake has provided Myanmar an opportunity to engage with the global community for humanitarian assistance. Myanmar is crucial to the success of BIMSTEC, a regional initiative focused on promoting connectivity among nations in the Bay of Bengal region. The local administration in Myanmar, however, faces challenges in controlling various regions of the country.

5 5 PM Narendra Modi (Videograb)

In addition to the bilateral talks, Senior General Min also attended an official dinner for BIMSTEC leaders, which includes Thailand, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. The Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that disaster management was a key topic of discussion during the ministerial meetings earlier in the week.

India’s approach to aid has focused on providing direct assistance without attaching a monetary value, contrasting with China’s more quantified aid approach.

With inputs from agencies