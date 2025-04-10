Modi effigy, save madrasah chants at protests over Waqf Bill in Kolkata's Ramlila Maidan

Protests erupted in Kolkata on Wednesday, with the West Bengal unit of the Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind taking out a rally from Maulali’s Ramlila Maidan opposing the amended Waqf Bill.

1 15 A rally at Ramlila Maidan in Entally, Kolkata on Thursday regarding new Waqf bill. (Picture by Amit Datta)

The demonstration saw participation from thousands, resulting in significant traffic congestion in the area since morning as small vehicles made their way to the protest site.

Amid growing unrest over the recently passed Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday issued a strong reassurance to minority communities, asserting that the legislation will not be implemented in the state.

Addressing the issue, CM Mamata Banerjee stated:

"I want to tell minorities – we know that you are pained over the Waqf property matter. Have faith, nothing of any sort will happen in Bengal that will allow 'divide and rule.' Give a message that we will all live together – Live And Let Live. There should be no impatience… It is our duty to provide protection to all communities. I appeal to the minority communities to not fall for political provocation… Please remember that when Didi is here, Didi will protect you and your property. Don’t distrust and let us trust each and everybody. If we are together, we can win everything and conquer the world. Let's give this message to the world.”

Her remarks come in the backdrop of widespread protests and sharp opposition to the Bill, especially from religious groups and sections of the political spectrum.

The Bill, which was cleared by both Houses of the Indian Parliament last week, was passed with 288 members in favour and 232 against in the Rajya Sabha.

Notably, the Biju Janata Dal broke ranks with the Opposition to vote in support of the amendments.

In the Lok Sabha, the Trinamool Congress recorded the absence of three of its parliamentarians when the Bill was presented.

Echoing the chief minister’s sentiment, West Bengal’s minister for Municipal and Urban Development Firhad Hakim, during a review meeting held at the MKD in Midnapore on Wednesday reinforced the state’s opposition to the new law.

“A resolution was passed in the West Bengal Assembly opposing the Waqf Bill. That resolution was sent. Still, the Waqf Bill was passed, which is unfair. Because, it is written in the Constitution that the property of minorities will remain in their hands. So it is unfair and unconstitutional. But the BJP did this for Hindu votes and Muslim votes. We will oppose it. But in Bengal, our chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who believes in the harmony of all religions, will not do anything that will make the minorities sad. So naturally, the question of this law being implemented here does not arise for us,” Hakim said.

The amendment, interpreted by those opposed to the Bill, allows more power to the government, including a provision to play a greater role in the survey of properties under the Waqf boards.

The Waqf boards and tribunals, which will also have non-Muslim members, must provide valid documents to claim a property as waqf, though the final decision will rest with the government.

Unlike the previous law where the waqf tribunals decision was considered final, the new bill allows for judicial intervention in case of disputes.

A centralised registration system will be brought into effect where all waqf properties would have to be registered within six months of the new law coming into effect. For new properties to be registered under the Waqf boards submissions will have to be made via the new registration system.

The central government’s push for the Waqf Amendment Bill, in spite of sharp resistance and a formal resolution passed by the West Bengal Assembly opposing it, has become a flashpoint in the state.

