Quake-hit Myanmar declares emergency in many regions, at least three dead in Bangkok

1 5 A Buddhist monk walks near a damaged building at a monastery compound pagodas after an earthquake, Friday, March 28, 2025 in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. Reuters picture

ADVERTISEMENT

A state of emergency has been declared in six regions and states in Myanmar after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake whose epicentre was near the country's second largest city.

State-run MRTV television said the military-run government's proclamation includes the capital Naypyitaw and Mandalay, after the earthquake and a strong aftershock hit midday.

2 5 Damaged pagodas are seen after an earthquake, Friday, March 28, 2025 in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. PTI picture

Myanmar is in the midst of a civil war and many areas are not easily accessible. It was not immediately clear what relief efforts the military would be able to provide.

Three major malls in Thailand's capital operated by Siam Piwat Group have closed temporarily after an earthquake, with all staff and customers safely evacuated, the group said on Friday, reports Reuters

The big malls were Siam Paragon, Siam Center and Siam Discovery in downtown Bangkok. Inspections would be undertaken to assess safety, the group said in a statement.

At least three people died after a mosque in Myanmar partially collapsed, two eyewitnesses told Reuters.

"Three people have died from the impact of the quake. Staff are surveying buildings across the city. Authorities received 169 calls about damage to buildings in Bangkok. The situation is largely under control but there could be aftershocks. Urban rail services are suspended and expected to resume on Saturday," said Bangkok governor.

It is still unclear how many casualties there are.

3 5 In this image released by @armypr_news via X on March 28, 2025, rescuers work at the site of a high-rise building collapse following an earthquake, in Bangkok, Thailand. A 7.7 magnitude earthquake rocked the Thai capital of Bangkok on Friday.

Bangkok's Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said the damage was limited.

"At first, we were worried that there would be widespread damage, but we have received reports that it is limited," he said.

"The building where the incident occurred was a building under construction, which is fragile because the systems are not complete. I believe the situation is not as severe as we initially concerned."

"Bangkok's building standards are good," he added. "I believe that the damage from the incident is limited. Don't panic."

4 5 A combo of 3 images taken from a viral social media video shows the moments as a building collapses during an earthquake, in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, March 28, 2025. A 7.7 magnitude earthquake rocked the Thai capital of Bangkok on Friday. PTI picture

Thailand’s prime minister also declared an “emergency zone” in the Thai capital after the quake triggered the collapse of an under-construction high-rise building, killing at least one person and injuring others.

Authorities are racing to rescue dozens of others believed to be trapped under the rubble, Bangkok’s National Institute for Emergency Medicine (NIEM) said, as the regional governor warned people to be cautious after many high-rise buildings were damaged.

5 5 Rescuers tend to injured from the site of a high-rise building under construction that collapsed after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, March 28, 2025. Reuters

World Vision, a global charity for children, which has worked in Myanmar for more than three decades, said it was "deeply concerned for children and families" following the earthquake.

“We are devasted to hear the news in Myanmar this morning,” World Vision UK CEO, Fola Komolafe, said.

“Earthquakes are traumatic events for children to live through. Homes and schools can be damaged, families are often forced to shelter outside or in communal buildings, sometimes children get separated from their parents. These events are hugely stressful for children and trauma can last for months."

RELATED TOPICS Myanmar Bangkok Earthquake Death