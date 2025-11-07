Mumbai to Siliguri, India hails World Cup queens: Smriti, Richa and team return to roaring crowds

1 8 In this image posted on Nov. 7, 2025, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar felicitates Smriti Mandhana, member of the Women's ODI World Cup 2025-winning Indian cricket team. (PTI)

Across the country, airports turned into arenas of pride. Streets filled with drums, banners and chants of victory. The women who brought India its first-ever ODI World Cup returned home to the sound of a nation rising in applause.

In Mumbai, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis honoured Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Radha Yadav with Rs 2.25 crore each, calling them the “pride of Maharashtra.”

2 8 In this image posted on Nov. 7, 2025, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar felicitates Jemimah Rodrigues, member of the Women's ODI World Cup 2025-winning Indian cricket team. (PTI)

“You've made Maharashtra proud. Your victory has brought immense joy to the state. Jemimah's century in the semifinal was a turning point, it took us to the finals. The way this team fought back and played like a family shows what true teamwork means,” said Fadnavis.

“The world has taken note of the fact that the World Cup, which traditionally went to a select group of countries, has for the first time come to India. It is a matter of immense pride. The entire team has performed brilliantly,” he added.

3 8 In this image posted on Nov. 7, 2025, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar felicitates Radha Yadav, member of the Women's ODI World Cup 2025-winning Indian cricket team. (PTI)

In Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav honoured Kranti Goud, a fast bowler from Bundelkhand’s dusty lanes, whose story mirrors the quiet grit behind India’s historic win.

“Winning the World Cup was a very proud moment for all of us and the entire country. We had to win for India more than ourselves,” she said.

4 8 Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav felicitates bowler Kranti Goud in Bhopal on November 7, 2025. (Videograb)

From Andhra, N. Shree Charani spoke of a fight that went far beyond the boundary rope.

“Though the hard work and experience of former players went unnoticed, we are reaping the fruits of their efforts as we are more visible today because of them,” she said at a press conference in Mangalagiri.

5 8 In this image posted on Nov. 7, 2025, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu with N. Shree Charani, member of the Women's ODI World Cup 2025-winning Indian cricket team, during a meeting, in Hyderabad. (PTI)

Charani, who grew up playing cricket on the streets, remembered her early days. “Initially, my father was hesitant, but later he supported me completely,” she said.

Reflecting on the team’s journey, she added, “We faced many challenges and consecutive defeats but bounced back to win the final. Lifting the trophy was an unforgettable moment.”

6 8 Amanjot Kaur and Harleen Deol, members of the Women's ODI World Cup 2025-winning Indian cricket team, being welcomed by their family members upon their arrival in Mohali, Punjab, Friday, Nov. 7, 2025. (PTI)

Earlier that day, chief minister Chandrababu Naidu congratulated her, joined by former captain Mithali Raj.

In Punjab, Amanjot Kaur and Harleen Deol were greeted with sweets, shawls and dhols by ministers, family and fans. “This victory is of the entire India, entire Punjab,” Amanjot said, beaming. “We did not sleep after the semi-final win over mighty Australia.”

7 8 Richa Ghosh, member of the Women's ODI World Cup 2025-winning Indian cricket team, arrives in her hometown, Siliguri, West Bengal, Friday, Nov. 7, 2025. (PTI)

In Siliguri, thousands took to the streets for Richa Ghosh’s homecoming. She was the tournament’s top six-hitter, and Bengal’s new icon. From Bagdogra airport to her home, crowds followed her jeep, the city wrapped in flags and posters.

“It was a dream to play for India. I played with the dream of winning the trophy. My best match was against South Africa. Now the goal is to win the T20 World Cup,” Ghosh said.

8 8 Assam Cricket Association welcomes Uma Chetry, at LGBI Airport in Guwahati on November 7, 2025. (@assamcric)

At Guwahati Airport, India’s first-ever Assamese World Cup winner, across genders, Uma Chetry was met with the traditional Jaapi and gamosa.

The airport’s official post read: “A very special homecoming at #GuwahatiAirport. We were honoured to give a warm, traditional welcome to Uma Chetry, a proud member of the Indian Women's Cricket Team that won the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025! Assam is proud!”