Move over UPSC, Vishal Mega Mart security guard is the exam to crack. Here's why

So many competitive exams in the country but job seekers chose to fall for Vishal Mega Mart.

The retail chain conducted a complex exam for hiring security guards, where candidates had to answer questions on current affairs, English and the local language. A medical test and physical aptitude test were also part of the selection criteria. According to reports, candidates with prior experience in security, shooting training or martial arts were prioritised.

Several job-seekers ended up appearing for an exam which aimed to shortlist a candidate for one vacancy.

Not sure whether the right candidate made it to the uniform, but memers and social media pundits did have a field day.

Vishal Mega Mart's security guard positions offer salaries ranging from Rs 9,000 to Rs 25,000 per month, depending on experience, with freshers earning Rs 9,000-12,000, experienced guards Rs 13,000-18,000, and supervisory roles Rs 19,000-25,000, according to data from Ambition Box and Glassdoor.

Amidst a gloomy job market scenario, memers have designated the Vishal Mega Mart security guard as the “dream job” for Indians. Some went as far as to draw comparisons with India’s toughest exams, like UPSC, NEET-UG and JEE Advanced.

Reservation memes also featured in this trend, with some social media users laying out the different cut-offs for general and reserved candidates.

Users also used references from movies and cartoon classics like Tom and Jerry to satirise India’s tough job market scenario and the cutthroat competition in entry-level roles.

Even political players such as Bihar Youth Congress jumped on the viral trend with their social media handle targeting Nitish Kumar.

The jokes have also laid bare the dark reality of Indian society, where having a respectable job is essential to determining a person’s worth, even in their immediate family.

The humorous twist netizens have given is that every ‘respectable’ job, be it multinational banks, government bureaucrats or even global tech giants, will pale in comparison with Vishal's security guard job.

