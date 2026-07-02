iLEAD

iLEAD’s MANAGEDIA’26 Ends on a High Note, Uniting 75+ Institutions in a Celebration of Talent

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 02 Jul 2026
15:12 PM
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As the final cheers echoed across the campus and winners celebrated their hard-earned victories, MANAGEDIA’26 – The Takeover, the flagship annual management fest of the Institute of Leadership, Entrepreneurship and Development (iLEAD), concluded on a remarkable note. Bringing together more than 75 colleges and universities from across India, the festival emerged as one of Eastern India’s largest and most dynamic inter-college gatherings, offering students a platform to demonstrate leadership, innovation, entrepreneurship, creativity and competitive excellence.

As the final cheers echoed across the campus and winners celebrated their hard-earned victories, MANAGEDIA’26 – The Takeover, the flagship annual management fest of the Institute of Leadership, Entrepreneurship and Development (iLEAD), concluded on a remarkable note. Bringing together more than 75 colleges and universities from across India, the festival emerged as one of Eastern India’s largest and most dynamic inter-college gatherings, offering students a platform to demonstrate leadership, innovation, entrepreneurship, creativity and competitive excellence. iLEAD

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Over several action-packed days, participants competed across a diverse range of disciplines including management, business, technology, media, culture, sports, eSports and creative arts. The festival transformed the iLEAD campus into a vibrant hub of ideas, talent and collaboration, where students from different academic backgrounds came together to learn, compete and inspire one another.

Over several action-packed days, participants competed across a diverse range of disciplines including management, business, technology, media, culture, sports, eSports and creative arts. The festival transformed the iLEAD campus into a vibrant hub of ideas, talent and collaboration, where students from different academic backgrounds came together to learn, compete and inspire one another. iLEAD

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One of the biggest highlights of this year’s edition was the outstanding performance of Techno India University, which successfully defended its title to become the Overall Best Visiting College for the second consecutive year. The institution emerged victorious after a closely contested battle against strong contenders such as THK Jain College and Sister Nivedita University, both of which delivered impressive performances throughout the festival.

One of the biggest highlights of this year’s edition was the outstanding performance of Techno India University, which successfully defended its title to become the Overall Best Visiting College for the second consecutive year. The institution emerged victorious after a closely contested battle against strong contenders such as THK Jain College and Sister Nivedita University, both of which delivered impressive performances throughout the festival. iLEAD

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Among the individual achievers, Arkapriyo Pal from the University of Engineering and Management (UEM) was honoured with the prestigious Best Representative Award for his exceptional all-round participation, leadership qualities and competitive spirit. However, the most remarkable individual achievement of the festival came from iLEAD’s own Amit Mishra, who etched his name into MANAGEDIA history by securing an unprecedented nine victories across multiple categories. His extraordinary performance established him as one of the most successful participants the festival has ever witnessed. Amit narrowly surpassed strong competition from Soumyapriyo Chatterjee of Bhawanipur Global Campus in the race for the coveted individual honour.

Among the individual achievers, Arkapriyo Pal from the University of Engineering and Management (UEM) was honoured with the prestigious Best Representative Award for his exceptional all-round participation, leadership qualities and competitive spirit. However, the most remarkable individual achievement of the festival came from iLEAD’s own Amit Mishra, who etched his name into MANAGEDIA history by securing an unprecedented nine victories across multiple categories. His extraordinary performance established him as one of the most successful participants the festival has ever witnessed. Amit narrowly surpassed strong competition from Soumyapriyo Chatterjee of Bhawanipur Global Campus in the race for the coveted individual honour. iLEAD

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The Sports and eSports segments proved equally exciting, with participants from Bhawanipur Education Society dominating multiple categories through consistent performances and competitive excellence. The contests showcased not only skill and strategy but also teamwork, discipline and determination.

The Sports and eSports segments proved equally exciting, with participants from Bhawanipur Education Society dominating multiple categories through consistent performances and competitive excellence. The contests showcased not only skill and strategy but also teamwork, discipline and determination. iLEAD

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MANAGEDIA’26 also served as a launchpad for emerging talent. Several students made a lasting impression through their performances in Literary, Technology, Media and Creative events, highlighting the depth and diversity of talent present across institutions. The quality of participation reflected the growing enthusiasm among students to engage beyond traditional academics and explore multidisciplinary opportunities.

MANAGEDIA’26 also served as a launchpad for emerging talent. Several students made a lasting impression through their performances in Literary, Technology, Media and Creative events, highlighting the depth and diversity of talent present across institutions. The quality of participation reflected the growing enthusiasm among students to engage beyond traditional academics and explore multidisciplinary opportunities. iLEAD

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Management events remained one of the major attractions of the festival. Participants presented innovative business ideas, entrepreneurial solutions and strategic plans before distinguished juries comprising industry leaders and academic experts. Competitions such as business simulations, startup pitching contests, marketing challenges and case-study analyses provided students with opportunities to demonstrate their problem-solving abilities and business acumen. These events reflected the aspirations of a new generation of leaders eager to drive innovation and create meaningful impact.

Management events remained one of the major attractions of the festival. Participants presented innovative business ideas, entrepreneurial solutions and strategic plans before distinguished juries comprising industry leaders and academic experts. Competitions such as business simulations, startup pitching contests, marketing challenges and case-study analyses provided students with opportunities to demonstrate their problem-solving abilities and business acumen. These events reflected the aspirations of a new generation of leaders eager to drive innovation and create meaningful impact. iLEAD

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Creativity took centre stage across a range of cultural and artistic competitions, including filmmaking, photography, social impact initiatives, visual arts and stage performances. Institutions such as UEM, Techno India University and THK Jain College emerged as standout performers, impressing judges and audiences alike with original concepts, collaborative efforts and artistic excellence.

Creativity took centre stage across a range of cultural and artistic competitions, including filmmaking, photography, social impact initiatives, visual arts and stage performances. Institutions such as UEM, Techno India University and THK Jain College emerged as standout performers, impressing judges and audiences alike with original concepts, collaborative efforts and artistic excellence. iLEAD

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While trophies and medals marked individual and institutional success, the true achievement of MANAGEDIA’26 lay in its ability to foster meaningful connections among students from across the country.

While trophies and medals marked individual and institutional success, the true achievement of MANAGEDIA’26 lay in its ability to foster meaningful connections among students from across the country. iLEAD

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The festival created an environment where ideas could be exchanged freely, friendships could be forged and future collaborations could take shape. In many ways, the event embodied the spirit of its theme, “The Takeover,” as innovation challenged convention, creativity crossed boundaries and ambition inspired participants to aim higher. As the festival drew to a close, MANAGEDIA’26 left behind memories of intense competition, groundbreaking ideas and extraordinary achievements.

The festival created an environment where ideas could be exchanged freely, friendships could be forged and future collaborations could take shape. In many ways, the event embodied the spirit of its theme, “The Takeover,” as innovation challenged convention, creativity crossed boundaries and ambition inspired participants to aim higher. As the festival drew to a close, MANAGEDIA’26 left behind memories of intense competition, groundbreaking ideas and extraordinary achievements. iLEAD

Last updated on 02 Jul 2026
15:13 PM
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