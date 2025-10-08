Modi inaugurates Rs 19,650 crore Navi Mumbai airport, promises new era in India’s aviation

On Wednesday, PM Narendra Modi inaugurated Navi Mumbai International Airport’s phase one, built at a cost of Rs 19,650 crore.

The new airport, spread over 1,160 hectares, is set to significantly boost India’s aviation capacity and ease the heavy traffic burden on Mumbai’s existing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Before the formal inauguration, the Prime Minister took a walkthrough of the newly constructed facility.

It is India's largest greenfield airport project, developed under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model and is the second international airport for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

"The inauguration of Phase 1 of Navi Mumbai International Airport and other connectivity projects will strengthen the city's position as a global hub of growth and opportunity", the Modi said.

Earlier during the day the PM posted on his X handle: "With this, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region will get its second major international airport, thus boosting commerce and connectivity."

1 5 PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Navi Mumbai International Airport’s phase one (Screengrab)

2 5 Workers install a banner on a flyover leading to Navi Mumbai International Airport ahead of its inauguration(PTI)

"The final phase of the Mumbai Metro Line-3 will also be inaugurated. We are committed to enhancing Mumbai’s infrastructure and boosting ‘Ease of Living’ for the people of this dynamic city", he added.

3 5 Interiors of the newly-constructed Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA)(PTI)

"Travellers will now experience an amalgamation of cutting edge technology and inspired modern design making the Navi Mumbai International Airport a global infrastructure masterpiece. Its architecture is inspired by the lotus flower. It will use large glass façades, open spaces, and natural lighting to create an airy, modern ambience", Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis shared on X.

4 5 An aerial view of Navi Mumbai airport (Screengrab)

Modi on Wednesday also inaugurated the final phase of the Mumbai Metro Line-3 between Acharya Atre Chowk and Cuffe Parade, marking a major milestone in the city's infrastructure development.

5 5 A view of metro trains ahead of the inauguration of the Phase 2B of Mumbai Metro Line-3 (PTI)

With the opening of the 10.99-km Phase 2B stretch, Mumbai's first fully underground metro corridor covering a total distance of 33.5 km, known as Aqua Line, will become fully operational from Thursday.