Modi inaugrates remodelled Pamban bridge, MK Stalin skips event citing delimitation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Pamban sea bridge in Tamil Nadu, providing a rail link between Rameswaram island and the mainland, and also flagged off the new Rameswaram-Tambaram (Chennai) train service on the occasion of Ram Navami.

The PM, who arrived in Tamil Nadu after a three-day visit to Sri Lanka, also flagged off a Coast Guard ship which passed under the bridge, performed a puja at the Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameswaram and laid the foundation stone of various rail and road projects worth over Rs 8,300 crore in the state.

Bridge features

Spanning the Palk Strait, 2.08 kilometers, the bridge comprises 99 spans and a 72.5-meter-long vertical lift span that can be raised up to 17 meters, allowing the smooth passage of large ships while ensuring seamless train operations.

It features stainless steel reinforcement, high-grade paint, and fully welded joints, enhancing durability while reducing maintenance requirements.

Its foundation is supported by 333 piles and 101 piers/pile caps, designed for dual rail tracks and future expansion. The use of polysiloxane paint protects it from corrosion, ensuring longevity in the harsh marine environment. This bridge is a remarkable blend of tradition and technology.

The new Pamban Bridge was constructed by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), a Navratna PSU under the ministry of railways.

Stalin skips event

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin skipped the big ticket event and upped the ante on the delimitation issue and said he had already conveyed to the PM his inability to take part in the bridge inaugural since he had prior official commitment. "PM Modi should allay the fears of people of Tamil Nadu surrounding the proposed delimitation exercise," Stalin said.

The bridge is all set to improve connectivity to this spiritual destination flocked by devotees throughout the year from across the country. Built at a cost of over Rs 550 crore, this is India’s first vertical sea-lift bridge.

Link between Rameswaram and the mainland

The Pamban bridge was the only link between Rameswaram and the mainland until 1988 when a road bridge, running parallel to it, was built. Earlier, it used to transport hundreds of pilgrims everyday to the temple in the island.

Survived a major cyclone

A severe cyclonic storm, also known as the Rameswaram cyclone, that hit Tamil Nadu between December 22 and 23 in 1964, wiped out Dhanushkodi, a coastal town on the southeast tip of Pamban. Due to the catastrophe, the bridge suffered from huge destruction as 103 spans of 12.20 metre steel girders were washed away by tidal waves and 21 spans of prestressed concrete girders and two piers were toppled. The bridge survived and was reinforced within 46 days.

Bridge almost shut down

In 2006, owing to the start of Project Unigauge, it was decided that the bridge would have to be shut down as it has metro gauge rails. There were plans proposed for the new bridge under a huge budget. Under the supervision of A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, who was the President then and was from Rameswaram too, the bridge was renovated and resumed services in 2007.

Train operations halted

In 2022, excessive vibrations were detected during train operations after a team of experts from IIT Madras installed monitoring equipment. The discovery concluded that the bridge was no longer suitable for train operations.

Train operations on the ageing bridge were halted in December 2022. Trains have been running till Mandapam, marking the end of an era in the region’s transportation history.

Necessity for the new bridge

Rooted in history, its story traces back to 1914 when British engineers constructed the original Pamban Bridge to expand trade connectivity to Sri Lanka, then Ceylon, a cantilever (a long piece of metal or wood that extends from a wall to support the end of a bridge) structure with a Scherzer Rolling Lift span to connect Rameswaram Island with mainland India.

For over a century, it served as a critical lifeline for pilgrims, tourists, and trade. However, the harsh marine environment and growing transportation demands necessitated a modern solution. In 2019, the Government of India sanctioned the construction of a technologically advanced, future-ready replacement.

The construction of the bridge would accommodate growing traffic volumes, ensure durability and facilitate smoother maritime navigation.

Overcoming the odds

The construction of the new Pamban Bridge presented numerous challenges, ranging from environmental obstacles to logistical complexities.

The Palk Strait’s turbulent waters, strong winds, and unpredictable weather patterns created difficulties in the construction process. Additionally, the region’s susceptibility to cyclones and seismic activity necessitated careful planning and robust design.

Another significant challenge was managing logistics, particularly the transportation of heavy materials to the remote construction site. The team had to make the most of the narrow timeframes offered by tidal conditions to ensure timely delivery.

