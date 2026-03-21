Middle East war enters fourth week, Israel threatens intensified attacks on Iran

1 6 Israeli soldiers atop an APC in northern Israel near the border with Lebanon, Saturday, March 21, 2026. (AP/PTI)

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Israel's defence minister threatened on Saturday that "the intensity of the attacks" by Israel and the United States against Iran's ruling theocracy will "increase significantly" as the war in the Middle East entered its fourth week.

Britain condemned Iran for targeting Diego Garcia, a joint UK-US base in the Indian Ocean. The distance of Saturday's attack suggests Tehran is able to send missiles much farther than Iran had acknowledged.

Iran's Natanz nuclear enrichment facility was hit in an airstrike, an official Iranian news agency reported Saturday, saying there was no radiation leakage. Israel denied responsibility.

2 6 View of a kindergarten hit by fragments of an Iranian missile in Rishon LeZion, Israel, Saturday, March 21, 2026. (AP/PTI)

The US and Israel have offered shifting rationales for the war, from hoping to foment an uprising that topples Iran's leadership to eliminating its nuclear and missile programs. There have been no public signs of any such uprising, and the war shows no sign of abating.

The death toll has risen to more than 1,300 people in Iran, more than 1,000 people in Lebanon, 15 in Israel and 13 US military members, and a number of civilians on land and sea in the Gulf region. Millions of people in Lebanon and Iran have been displaced.

Several people injured in Israel from missiles

Several people in northern Israel were wounded by shrapnel as the area came under constant missile fire from Lebanon. Israel's Magen David Adom rescue services said at least five people were injured in a barrage Saturday evening.

3 6 A man warms himself near a fire where people displaced by Israeli airstrikes have set up tents along the Beirut waterfront in Beirut, Lebanon, in Beirut, Saturday, March 21, 2026. (AP/PTI)

Israel has also been striking hundreds of targets in southern Lebanon and the suburbs of Beirut after Hezbollah joined the war in support of Iran.

Rescue services also treated two people in southern Israel, including a 10-year-old boy, for shrapnel injuries from missiles launched from Iran.

Death toll in Lebanon from war with Israel reaches 1,024

The Health Ministry said Saturday that three deaths were reported over the past 24 hours, and 99 people were wounded, raising the total injured to 2,740.

4 6 A Kurdish man rides a horse up a hill carrying a lit torch during Nowruz, the Persian New Year, in the town of Akra in the autonomous Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Friday, March 20, 2026. (AP/PTI)

The latest Israel-Hezbollah war began on March 2, when the Iran-backed militia fired rockets into northern Israel two days after the U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran triggered a widening war in the Middle East.

Israel has since ordered evacuations from large parts of southern and eastern Lebanon as well as Beirut's southern suburbs, and more than 1 million people have been displaced.

UK base on Cyprus won't be used to strike Iran

Britain has reassured Cyprus that the UK air base on the island won't be used for American attacks on Iran.

5 6 A woman stands inside a destroyed building, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 21, 2026. (Reuters)

The UK is allowing the US to use bases in England and on the island of Diego Garcia to strike Iran's missile program.

The British government says Prime Minister Keir Starmer told Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides on Saturday that RAF Akrotiri "would not be involved in the UK's continuation of its agreement with the US to use UK bases in collective self-defence of the region."

Akrotiri was hit by an Iranian-made drone early in the conflict, causing damage but no injuries.

6 6 A mother and son walk near a building destroyed in a strike, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 21, 2026. (Reuters)

Iran also launched missiles at Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean, failing to hit the base.

A missile alert sounded Saturday night in Dubai

Earlier Saturday, the Defence Ministry of the United Arab Emirates said it responded to three ballistic missile and eight drone attacks.

Saudi Arabia meanwhile said it downed 20 drones in a couple of hours Saturday in its eastern region, home to major oil installations. No injuries or damage was reported.

Trump needs to show a comprehensive Iran strategy or risk congressional blowback, lawmakers say

Trump's quip the war will end "when I feel it in my bones" has drawn alarm, especially as lawmakers are asked to approve billions in new spending.

"When he feels it in his bones? That's crazy," said Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee.

The administration's stated goals - of ending Iran's ability to obtain a nuclear weapon and degrading its ballistic missile supplies, among others - have perplexed lawmakers as shifting and elusive.

? Regime change? Not likely. Get rid of the enriched uranium? Not without boots on the ground," Warner said. "If I'm advising the president, I would have said: Before you take on a war of choice, make the case clear to the American people what our goals are."

Iran may have used space launch vehicle to aim ballistic missiles at Diego Garcia

The joint British-US base in the Indian Ocean is almost 4,000 miles (2,500 kilometers) away. Iran previously limited the range of its ballistic missile program to 1,240 miles (2,000 kilometers), but US officials have said Iran's system for satellite launches could extend their range.

Iran's Simorgh space launch vehicle could offer greater range "at the likely cost of terminal accuracy," said Justin Bronk, a senior research fellow at the Royal United Services Institute, a defense think-tank.

"Ballistic missiles are space rockets. They launch, they go really high up and they come down really fast," said Steve Prest, a retired Royal Navy commodore. "If you've got a space programme, you've got a ballistic missile programme."

Prest said the launches were likely a message of defiance, to say "look what we can do," in response to Trump's claims that Iran's military has been obliterated.

Egypt, Saudi Arabia say Iranian attacks on Gulf states endanger regional stability

Egypt's president Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman stressed Saturday that the Iranian escalation against Gulf states endangers the safety and the stability of the region.

The state-run Saudi Press Agency reported that el-Sissi reiterated his country's rejection of the Iranian attacks on the Gulf states, adding the the Egyptian president expressed solidarity with the Kingdom against threats.

Also Saturday, Arab League chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit welcomed the visits of el-Sissi and his Jordanian counterpart King Abdullah II to multiple Gulf states over the past few days, saying that these visits "reflect full Arab solidarity."

A Patriot air defence system was involved in the interception of an Iranian drone over a residential area of Bahrain on March 9, Bahrain's government said on Saturday, an incident that the US military had characterised as a direct Iranian drone strike.

At the time, Bahrain said 32 civilians had been injured, including children who required medical treatment, and the US military said an Iranian drone had struck a residential neighbourhood.

On Saturday, a government spokesperson said the kingdom had been subjected to multiple Iranian drone attacks that day, and that the interception over the Sitra district had prevented a drone strike and saved lives.

The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned an attack on Iran's Natanz enrichment facility that occurred on Saturday.

"This is a blatant violation of international law," the ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement. Iran has informed the International Atomic Energy Agency that the Natanz nuclear enrichment site was attacked on Saturday, the agency said in a post on X.