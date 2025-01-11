L&T chairman beats Narayana Murthy, steals meme thunder with 90-hour work-week call

S.N. Subrahmanyan and N.R. Narayana Murthy clearly do not agree with the author Jane Green, who had written: “You must work to live, not live to work.”

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Chairman S.N. Subrahmanyan recently sparked debates across the country for his suggestion that employees should work 90 hours a week, including Sundays.

In a video that has gone viral, Subrahmanyan is seen saying: “What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife? How long can the wives stare at their husbands? Get to the office and start working.”

He out-did the Infosys Murthy, who had called for a 70-hour workweek to improve India's global competitiveness. The social media meme factory agrees, because the flood of memes just has not stopped. Here are a few:

Johnny Lever says it all

This one’s a GIF, showing Johnny Lever crying and then laughing uncontrollably: "Narayana Murthy watching memes on L&T Chairman."

Guthi for the win

A meme had an image of the popular character Guthi from The Kapil Sharma Show, captioned as: "An ideal wife, so that employees should focus on work even on Sunday for L&T chairman."

Marriage of the workaholics

A dystopian solution to a dystopian debate: "The new trend in India should be inter-corporate employees marrying Infosys and L&T employees. It will lead to long and successful alliances where couples would spend the whole time working at their offices and finally meeting at their retirement."

A plea for job security

Cartoonist Satish Acharya’s take.

‘Mera khoon khaul raha hai’

Corporate employee’s blood boils at L&T chairman’s suggestion.

Romance through office windows

We are wondering if one of them is in L&T and the other in Infosys.

Land, gym, and family dreams

Clearly, the L&T chairman's priorities don’t align with this meme maker's vision of success.

Copycat claims

A Narayana Murthy, when L&T chairman steals his thunder.

Sunday blues

When your weekend is weakened.

Clearly, a logo designer's take