‘Led by Donkeys’ stunt at Windsor Castle links Trump to Epstein, mars UK visit

US President Donald Trump’s arrival in the United Kingdom for a second state visit was overshadowed on Tuesday night after an image of him with convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was projected onto Windsor Castle.

1 7 An image of U.S. President Donald Trump alongside disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein is projected by by the campaign group Led By Donkeys on Windsor castle, after the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump for a state visit to the country, in Windsor, Berkshire, Britain September 16, 2025. (Reuters)

Thames Valley Police arrested four men on suspicion of “malicious communications following a public stunt in Windsor.”

The individuals, identified as a 60-year-old from East Sussex, a 36-year-old and a 50-year-old from London, and a 37-year-old from Kent, remain in custody as investigations continue. Officers said the projection was halted “swiftly.”

3 7 An inscription reading "To Jeff, you are the greatest!", a message found by The New York Times in a copy of U.S. President Donald Trump's book "Trump: The Art of the Comeback", which belonged to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, is projected by by the campaign group Led By Donkeys on Windsor castle, after the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump for a state visit to the country, in Windsor, Berkshire, Britain September 16, 2025. (Reuters)

The activist group ‘Led by Donkeys’ released a video of the incident on Instagram on Wednesday morning, apparently narrated by “Succession” star J. Smith-Cameron.

Hours later, a van was seen in Windsor carrying the same image of Trump and Epstein alongside the message: “Welcome to the UK, Donald.”

4 7 An anti-Trump protester holds a sign outside Windsor Castle, on the day of the state visit of U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, in Windsor, Britain, September 17, 2025. (Reuters)

Protesters have also gathered in the town ahead of his visit, according to the BBC, and a planned protest is taking place in central London by the Stop Trump Coalition.

5 7 Artist Kaya Mar holds a painting depicting a caricature of U.S. President Donald Trump and Britain's King Charles, outside of the Windsor Castle, on the day of the state visit of U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump to Britain, in Windsor, Britain, September 17, 2025. (Reuters)

Thames Valley Police confirmed a heightened presence in Windsor, while the Metropolitan Police said more than 1,600 officers would be deployed across central London on Wednesday to manage protests organised by the Stop Trump Coalition.

The president’s longstanding association with Epstein, who died in 2019, has drawn renewed scrutiny in recent months.

Trump has insisted he was “not a fan” of the disgraced financier. The Wall Street Journal reported in July that he once wrote Epstein a lewd note for his 50th birthday, a claim the US President denied before filing a $20 billion defamation lawsuit against the publication.

Trump’s visit also follows the dismissal of Lord Peter Mandelson as Britain’s ambassador to the United States last week after Bloomberg reported he sent Epstein supportive messages following his 2008 guilty plea.

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump spent Tuesday night at the US ambassador’s residence in London before travelling to Windsor on Wednesday.

7 7 US President Donald Trump's mugshot is projected by by the campaign group Led By Donkeys on Windsor castle, after the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump for a state visit to the country, in Windsor, Berkshire, Britain September 16, 2025. (Reuters)

The president’s programme includes lunch with members of the royal family, a visit to the tomb of Queen Elizabeth II, and a state banquet at the castle.

He will also meet King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton during the first full day of the visit.

On Thursday, Trump is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Keir Starmer at his country residence. The talks will be followed by a joint press conference.

RELATED TOPICS United Kingdom London