In Pics: McLaren off to flying start in qualifier showdown ahead of Australian Grand Prix

The Formula 1 season has started with a twist as McLaren’s Lando Norris clinched pole position with a scorching final flying lap of 1:15.096; edging out his Australian teammate Oscar Piastri’s 1:15.180, ahead of the Grand Prix tomorrow at Albert Park in Melbourne.

1 8 Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri lockout front row in Australia(Instagram/@mclaren)

Despite all the hype surrounding Lewis Hamilton’s arrival at Ferrari, the team struggled in the first qualifying session. Hamilton could only manage 8th place, finishing just behind his Monegasque teammate Charles Leclerc who took 7th.

2 8 Ferrari struggles continue despite Hamilton's arrival (Instagram/@scuderiaferrari)

Red Bull, last season’s runners-up in the Constructors’ Championship, saw the reigning world champion Max Verstappen pushing hard to secure 3rd place on the grid, while Red Bull debutant Liam Lawson ended 18th.

3 8 Reigning Champ Max Verstappen will start 3rd (Instagram/@redbullracing)

Mercedes’ George Russell took the 4th place, but rookie Kimi Antonelli faced setbacks, damaging his car’s floor on his first run and settling for the 16th fastest time.

4 8 Mercedes will look to fight for the top places this season(Getty)

Williams surprised many with an impressive showing. Alex Albon took 6th place, while last season’s Australia Grand Prix winner, Carlos Sainz rounded off the top ten with his 10th place finish.

5 8 The Williams car looked strong in the hands of Sainz and Albon(Getty)

In Visa Cash App RB, Yuki Tsunoda impressed with a solid 5th place, while Pierre Gasly placed his Alpine 9th, closing off the top 10 spots for tomorrow’s race.

6 8 Tsunoda and Gasly sealed off the top 10(Instagram/@visacashapprb & Instagram/@alpinef1team)

Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll finished 12th and 13th. Jack Doohan, another Australian, placed his Alpine to 14th While Isack Hadjar's 11th place finish was the highest place by a rookie.

7 8 Aston Martin finished 12th and 13th while debutant Doohan qualified 14(Instagram/@astonmartinf1 & Instagram/@alpinef1team)

The Kick Saubers’ Gabriel Bortoleto and Nico Hulkenberg finished 15th and 17th.

8 8 Bearman, Hulkenberg, Bortoleto and Esteban Ocon(Instagram/@stakef1team & Instagram/haasf1team)

Haas cars had the most dismal show as Esteban Ocon finished 19th, while Oliver Bearman couldn’t even start the qualifying due to damage in his car during free practice.

The race kicks off at 9:30 am (IST) and will be streamed live on F1TV and Fancode in India.