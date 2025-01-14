Bengal: Lakhs of pilgrims take holy dip at Gangasagar on 'Makar Sankranti'

Lakhs of pilgrims took the holy dip at Gangasagar, the confluence of the Hooghly river and the Bay of Bengal, in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district on the occasion of 'Makar Sankranti' on Tuesday.

1 9 Devotees offer vermillion to each other after taking a holy dip on the occasion of 'Makar Sankranti' festival, during the ongoing Gangasagar Mela 2025, at Sagar Island, in South 24 Parganas district, West Bengal, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (PTI)

ADVERTISEMENT

Braving the cold weather conditions, lakhs of devotees took the holy dip and offered prayers at the Kapil Muni Ashram, as the auspicious timings for 'Shahi Snan' began at 6.58 am and will continue for 24 hours.

2 9 Devotees after taking a holy dip in the Ganga river on the occasion of 'Makar Sankranti' festival, during the ongoing Gangasagar Mela 2025, at Sagar Island, in South 24 Parganas district, West Bengal, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (PTI)

The West Bengal government made elaborate logistics and security arrangements on Sagar island, located around 100 kilometres from Kolkata, for the annual ritual, heralding the onset of harvest festival, an official said.

3 9 Devotees take a holy dip in the Ganga river on the occasion of 'Makar Sankranti' festival, during the ongoing Gangasagar Mela 2025, at Sagar Island, in South 24 Parganas district, West Bengal, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (PTI)

Meanwhile, an elderly man from Uttar Pradesh died on Sunday at the Sagar island due to cardiac arrest.

4 9 Devotees offer prayers after taking a holy dip in the Ganga river on the occasion of 'Makar Sankranti' festival, during the ongoing Gangasagar Mela 2025, at Sagar Island, in South 24 Parganas district, West Bengal, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (PTI)

The Gangasagar Mela this year coincided with the Maha Kumbh, which is being held in Uttar Pradesh.

5 9 A 'sadhu' takes a holy dip in the Ganga river on the occasion of 'Makar Sankranti' festival, during the ongoing Gangasagar Mela 2025, at Sagar Island, in South 24 Parganas district, West Bengal, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (PTI)

Despite the Maha Kumbh Mela also going on simultaneously at Prayagraj, the figures indicate that there could be a new record in this year’s attendance at Gangasagar.

6 9 A 'sadhu' takes a holy dip in the Ganga river on the occasion of 'Makar Sankranti' festival, during the ongoing Gangasagar Mela 2025, at Sagar Island, in South 24 Parganas district, West Bengal, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (PTI)

Devotees take a holy dip in the Ganga river on the occasion of 'Makar Sankranti' festival, during the ongoing Gangasagar Mela 2025, at Sagar Island, in South 24 Parganas district, West Bengal, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025.

7 9 Devotees take a holy dip in the Ganga river on the occasion of 'Makar Sankranti' festival, during the ongoing Gangasagar Mela 2025, at Sagar Island, in South 24 Parganas district, West Bengal, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (PTI)

Makar Sankranti, considered one of the most auspicious times in the Hindu calendar, marks the transition of the Sun from Dakshinayan (southward) to Uttarayan (northward).

8 9 Devotees perform rituals after taking a holy dip in the Ganga river on the occasion of 'Makar Sankranti' festival, during the ongoing Gangasagar Mela 2025, at Sagar Island, in South 24 Parganas district, West Bengal, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (PTI)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has demanded a national status for the Gangasagar Mela, which is held on the island during this time, similar to Kumbh Mela.

9 9 Devotees take a holy dip in the Ganga river on the occasion of 'Makar Sankranti' festival, during the ongoing Gangasagar Mela 2025, at Sagar Island, in South 24 Parganas district, West Bengal, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025.

According to the Bengal government, more than 55 lakh devotees have already visited this year’s Gangasagar Mela till Monday.