Kim Jong Un unveils North Korea’s ‘strongest’ intercontinental missile at grand military parade

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a large military parade displaying its new intercontinental ballistic missile in front of visiting international dignitaries, state media KCNA said on Saturday.

The parade, which began late on Friday, marked the 80th anniversary of the foundation of its ruling Workers' Party and followed celebrations on Thursday.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Russia's former President Dmitry Medvedev, as well as Vietnam's Communist Party chief To Lam were seen at Kim's side at the parade, while other foreign dignitaries looked on.

In the military parade, nuclear-armed North Korea displayed its most advanced Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missile, described by KCNA as the country's "strongest nuclear strategic weapon system."

The Hwasong series of ICBMs has given North Korea the capacity to target anywhere on the US mainland, but questions remain over the sophistication of its guidance system to reach a target, and the ability of a warhead it carries to withstand atmospheric re-entry.

The Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missile's engine is built with carbon fibre that state media said can produce 1,971 kilonewtons of thrust, making it more powerful than any of the country’s previous rocket engines.

In his address, Kim described North Korea as a “faithful member of socialist forces” and “a bulwark for independence” against what he called the West’s global hegemony.

“Today, we stand before the world as a mighty people with no obstacles we cannot overcome and no great achievement we cannot accomplish,” Kim said, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

During the celebrations, Kim met Russian Security Council deputy chairman Dmitry Medvedev.

Russian state news agencies reported that Medvedev expressed gratitude for North Korea’s support of Moscow’s military campaign in Ukraine.

“The nature of relations between people and between countries is revealed during times of trial,” Medvedev said on the Russian social media platform Max.

“This fully applies to the alliance between our countries. We are grateful to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea for its steadfast support of the special military operation. Our soldiers stood shoulder to shoulder to liberate the Kursk region. This feat will forever remain in our hearts.”

In response, Kim said he hoped to strengthen cooperation with Russia and deepen exchanges across various sectors to achieve common goals, according to KCNA.

"The Hwasong-20 represents, for the moment, the apotheosis of North Korea's ambitions for long-range nuclear delivery capabilities. We should expect to see the system tested before the end of this year," said Ankit Panda of the US-based Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

"The system is likely designed for the delivery of multiple warheads... Multiple warheads will increase stresses on existing US missile defence systems and augment what Kim sees as necessary to achieve meaningful deterrence effects against Washington."

Other weapons on display included hypersonic ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, a new type of multiple rocket launcher and a launcher for suicide drones, said Hong Min, North Korea analyst at the Korea Institute for National Unification.

At the military parade, Kim gave a speech in which he expressed "warm encouragement" for North Korean troops in overseas operations, adding its military's heroism will not only be seen in the defence of North Korea but also in "outposts of socialist construction," KCNA said.

"Our army should continue to grow into an invincible entity that destroys all threats," Kim said.

Vietnam and North Korea also signed agreements of cooperation in various fields including between their defence, foreign and health ministries, KCNA said without elaborating.