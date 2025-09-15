Kashmir apple growers protest highway closure, warn of Rs 10,000 crore crop at risk

Apple growers and traders in Kashmir staged a protest against the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway and "government inaction" in the matter, saying this produce worth over Rs 10,000 crore was at a risk of being spoilt.

1 5 Stacks of apple boxes lying at the fruit market that remains shut as growers protest against the 12-day highway closure, forcing traders to return trucks and demand urgent government action to save Kashmir’s fruit economy, at Jablipora, Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir, Monday, Sept. 15, 2025. (PTI)

People associated with fruit businesses staged the protests in Sopore town of Baramulla district and Handwara area of Kupwara district in north Kashmir.

Fruit mandis across the Valley had called for a two-day shutdown to register their protest as the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has remained closed for most parts over the past four weeks.

2 5 Fruit growers inspect damaged apples lying in cartons at the fruit market, which remains shut as protests over the 12-day highway closure disrupt transport, causing huge losses to Kashmir’s fruit economy, at Jablipora, Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir, Monday, Sept. 15, 2025. (PTI)

In Kulgam, state President of the Apple Farmers' Federation Zahoor Ahmad appealed to the government to make arrangements to transport apple-laden vehicles.

He said a streamlined and efficient system will prevent delays and financial losses.

Ahmad said horticulture was the backbone of the economy of Kashmir.

3 5 Stacks of apple boxes lying at the fruit market that remains shut as growers protest against the 12-day highway closure, forcing traders to return trucks and demand urgent government action to save Kashmir’s fruit economy, at Jablipora, Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir, Monday, Sept. 15, 2025. (PTI)

"Due to transportation problem, we are incurring losses in crores of rupees. Apple is a perishable fruit and timely delivery is critical for preserving the quality and getting a reasonable price for the produce," he added.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday launched a cargo parcel train service for transporting apples from Kashmir to Delhi.

Flagging off the first train at Nowgam, Sinha said the service will ferry 23-24 tonnes of apples to Delhi on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers-cum-Dealers' Union led by its Chairman Bashir Ahmad Basheer called on the lieutenant governor.

4 5 Drivers show apples that were spoiled due to long term exposure to heat, near the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, at Qazigund in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. (PTI)

Members of the delegation expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Lieutenant Governor for the new parcel train from Budgam to Adarsh Nagar, New Delhi, an official spokesman said.

5 5 Stacks of apple boxes lying at the fruit market that remains shut as growers protest against the 12-day highway closure, forcing traders to return trucks and demand urgent government action to save Kashmir’s fruit economy, at Jablipora, Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir, Monday, Sept. 15, 2025. (PTI)

The Lieutenant Governor assured the delegation that appropriate action will be taken to address the issues.