‘Jai Hind’: Tendulkar, Sehwag, Shami and other sportspersons applaud Operation Sindoor

Sachin Tendulkar

"Fearless in unity. Boundless in strength," said cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar as he led India's sporting fraternity in lauding 'Operation Sindoor' to destroy terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan.

The Indian armed forces, in the early hours of Wednesday, launched precision missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including the strongholds of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Muridke.

The strikes were in retaliation to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were gunned down.

Virender Sehwag

"Fearless in unity. Boundless in strength. India's shield is her people. There's no room for terrorism in this world. We're ONE TEAM! Jai Hind," Tendulkar posted on 'X'.

Former cricketers Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pthan, Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan also took to the social media platform in hailing India's strong response to the barbaric attack.

"Agar koi aap par patthar phenke toh uspar Phool Phenko, Lekin Gamle ke saath (If someone throws stones at you then respond with flowers but not without the pots they are planted in). Jai Hind," Sehwag wrote.

Mohammed Shami

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami lauded the armed forces.

"The Indian Armed Forces turned adversity into a powerful Fateh moment. Their courage and valor in the face of danger have made us all proud. Jai hind," he posted on instagram.

Dhawan added: "India takes a stand against terrorism." Pathan and badminton ace Saina Nehwal tweeted: "Jai Hind." Olympic bronze medal-winning boxer Vijender Singh and wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt too praised the retaliatory strikes.

Saina Nehwal

"Bharat Mata ki Jai," wrote Vijender Yogeshwar added: "India's zero tolerance towards terrorism!! Jai Hind - Jai Jawan #sindoor." Chess ace Vidith Gujrathi said brutal terrorist attacks like the one in Pahalgam should always be punished.

"I am glad India responded firmly with Operation Sindoor after the horrific Pahalgam attack. Terrorism must never go unanswered. And what a beautiful name for the operation. Bharat Mata ki Jai!," Gujrathi wrote.

Indian Olympic Association President and former sprinter P.T. Usha echoed the sentiment.

Nikhat Zareen

"There is no place for terrorism in India and in the World," she posted.

World champion boxer Nikhat Zareen added, "Our soldiers don't make threats, they take action. Operation Sindoor is a testament to heroes who speak only the language of courage."