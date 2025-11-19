Children's Day
Children’s Day 2025: Schools Celebrate With Festivities, Fun Zones and Warm Tributes!
Posted on 19 Nov 2025
12:00 PM
Agrasain Balika Siksha Sadan, Howrah, celebrated Children’s Day with festive enthusiasm, honouring the legacy of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru through a day-long programme organised in three phases for classes VI–VII, VIII–IX, and X–XII. The event began with a welcome address, ceremonial lamp lighting and tributes to deities, Maharaja Agrasain, Nehru and the school’s founder Chairman Late Shri Basudeo Tikmany. The Chairman, Shri Satya Narayanji Agarwal (Deoralia), graced the occasion, and an audio-visual presentation highlighted the importance of education and moral development. Agrasain Balika Siksha Sadan, Howrah
The celebration continued with soulful cultural performances by teachers, including a tribute dance to Zubeen Garg and Bhupen Hazarika, and a homage to Late Shri B. D. Tikmany. Folk dances, instrumental fusions and musical renditions captivated the audience. The event concluded with a thanksgiving speech by the Vice-Principal, emphasising responsibility and self-awareness, followed by drumbeats for the National Anthem and biscuit packets distributed as tokens of love. Agrasain Balika Siksha Sadan, Howrah
Apeejay School, Park Street, marked Children’s Day with delightful celebrations across all sections. For the Pre-Primary Wing, the Mini Fete emerged as a lively highlight with disco zones, game stalls and delicious treats managed collaboratively by parents as part of the Parent Collaboration Policy. Children experienced a morning full of fun, dancing and joyful bonding. The Anand Library Evening School added colour to the day with dancing, singing, storytelling and engaging games. Apeejay School, Park Street
Secondary and Higher Secondary students enjoyed teacher-led sessions such as dumb charades and music activities, along with a graceful dance performance. Tokens of love and a screening of the school’s Annual Concert Euphony made the day even more special. Apeejay School, Park Street
Ashok Hall Girls’ Higher Secondary School celebrated Children’s Day with great warmth and spirited participation. Teachers hosted a lively programme filled with songs, skits and engaging activities designed to entertain and inspire students. Fun games and interactive sessions ensured continuous excitement across the campus. Ashok Hall Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Kolkata
Students took part enthusiastically, enjoying meaningful time with peers and teachers. The school emphasised well-being, happiness and the significance of nurturing young minds. The celebration concluded on a heartfelt note with warm wishes for the children’s growth and joyful future. Ashok Hall Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Kolkata
Asian International School, Howrah, transformed Children’s Day into a vibrant fête, creating a joyful blend of learning and celebration. Classrooms became creative workshops where students enjoyed craft sessions, STEM activities and artistic explorations that encouraged imagination and curiosity. Outdoors, lively game stalls kept the spirit high with friendly competitions and social cheer. Asian International School, Howrah
The aroma of delicious food and a spirited dance arena added to the exuberant environment. Students swayed to cheerful rhythms while teachers and children bonded over shared moments of festivity. The day stood out as a glowing tribute to childhood, filled with joy, enrichment and togetherness. Asian International School, Howrah
Bhavan’s Gangabux Kanoria Vidyamandir celebrated Children’s Day 2025 with grandeur and excitement. Students were delighted with ice creams, extended break timings and a campus filled with festive cheer. The joy of the celebration was amplified by the anticipation surrounding the new students’ council badges. Bhavan’s GKVM
The Prefect Investiture Ceremony in the second half saw outgoing prefects hand over responsibilities to the new leadership team. The school ground buzzed with pride, fun and frolic, perfectly blending celebration with student leadership traditions. Bhavan’s GKVM
Bridge International School, Kolkata, ushered in Children’s Day with a vibrant celebration filled with laughter and warmth. The day began with a special welcome, followed by a humorous classroom-themed skit performed by teachers, which drew cheerful reactions from the students. Bridge International School, Kolkata
Teachers further enthralled the young audience with joyful songs and energetic dance performances. The affectionate gesture of teachers taking the stage made students feel cherished, capturing the spirit of Children’s Day. It was a memorable day honouring innocence, creativity and happiness. Bridge International School, Kolkata
Douglas Memorial Higher Secondary School, Barrackpore, celebrated Children’s Day with cultural vibrancy and heartfelt enthusiasm. Students arrived in colourful ethnic attire, embracing the spirit of tradition. The morning began with a special prayer led by the R&D Head, Ms. Sowmya Sharon Gidla, followed by Bible readings by CEO Mr. Sashikant Gidla. Douglas Memorial HS School, Barrackpore
The programme featured songs, dances and skits that filled the campus with laughter. Teachers’ performances were met with cheers and applause from students. The event concluded with sweet treats, leaving behind cherished memories of warmth and affection. Douglas Memorial HS School, Barrackpore
DPS Barasat celebrated Children’s Day with a mix of entertainment and meaningful experiences. Teachers put together an array of performances including dances, songs, magic shows, recitations and talk theatre, much to the delight of students. The day highlighted Nehru’s deep love for children and the importance of nurturing joyful childhoods. DPS Barasat
Students from classes VIII to XI embarked on an enriching visit to Raj Bhavan, exploring its historical corridors and connecting with India’s legacy. The celebration beautifully blended fun with learning, creating an overwhelming experience for all. DPS Barasat
Gokhale Memorial High School, Kolkata, celebrated Children’s Day with warmth and excitement as teachers delighted students with performances in dance, music, and recitation. KG I and KG II held their celebrations a day earlier, creating a festive build-up. Gokhale Memorial High School, Kolkata
Students enjoyed seeing their teachers take on creative roles on stage, a refreshing change from their classroom personas. The event ended with the distribution of chocolate-free food packets, and students left with broad smiles and joyful memories. Gokhale Memorial High School, Kolkata
At IEM Public School, Kolkata, Children’s Day was a colourful and lively celebration. Teachers performed entertaining skits, songs and dances to express their love and appreciation. The atmosphere reflected joy and togetherness as students came dressed in bright attire. IEM Public School, Kolkata
Principal Director Mr. John Bagul delivered an inspiring speech on the essence of childhood and the childlike spirit within every educator. Short films from the School Cinema imparted valuable lessons, and chocolates further sweetened the celebration, making the day unforgettable. IEM Public School, Kolkata
Jewish Girls’ School, Park Street, celebrated Children’s Day over two days with picnics, fun activities and heartfelt gestures. Middle School students visited Netaji Park while Senior School students enjoyed a recreational trip to Pujali, spending the day playing games and bonding. Jewish Girls’ School, Park Street
On November 14, Junior School students enjoyed a lively puppet show, dancing and fun with teachers. Balloons and goodie bags filled with snacks and stationery made the occasion even more memorable, marking a day filled with happiness and excitement. Jewish Girls’ School, Park Street
Julien Day School, Ganganagar, hosted a lively Children’s Day Annual Fete 2025. The day began with a ribbon-cutting ceremony by Principal Mr. Michael James Rebeiro, accompanied by Vice Principal Mr. Sayantan Mukherjee and other dignitaries. Food counters serving chaat, momos, ice creams and more added festive flavour. Julien Day School, Ganganagar
Games stalls like Kill the Rat, 7 Up 7 Down and Football Challenge kept students and parents engaged. Music Mania energised the atmosphere as children danced freely. The fête blended food, fun and festivities, creating warm memories for all. Julien Day School, Ganganagar
Julien Day School, Kalyani, celebrated Children’s Day with a vibrant carnival inaugurated by Principal Mr. G. D’Souza. Students indulged in delicious food and energetic games, enjoying every moment of the lively celebration. Julien Day School, Kalyani
The Lucky Dip became a major attraction, while the music stall turned the school field into a joyful dance floor. Teachers worked tirelessly to create a magical atmosphere, resulting in a day that captured childhood’s carefree charm. Julien Day School, Kalyani
Julien Day School, Kolkata, celebrated Children’s Day with a joyful carnival inaugurated by the Managing Trustee, Chairman and other dignitaries. Food stalls and game corners like Darts, Basketball and Ring the Item attracted enthusiastic participation. Julien Day School, Kolkata
The Bouncy Castle and Selfie Zone added to the fun, while teachers encouraged students at various game stalls. Children left with prizes, smiles and cherished memories of a festive, laughter-filled day. Julien Day School, Kolkata
Kalyani Public School, Barasat, celebrated Children’s Day with enthusiasm and heartfelt affection. The event was anchored impressively by two student hosts who added charm to the programme. Kalyani Public School, Barasat
Teachers enthralled students with dance performances, songs, a Hindi skit on mobile overuse and an English drama. Refreshing treats were distributed, ensuring smiles all around. The celebration highlighted the school’s belief that children are its heart, making the day truly memorable. Kalyani Public School, Barasat
La Martiniere for Girls School, Kolkata, hosted an unforgettable Children’s Day celebration featuring colourful dances, skits, and meaningful presentations. A standout moment was the Chandrayaan-themed skit led by the Principal, whose humour uplifted the audience and made the performance both educational and entertaining. LMG Kolkata
Teachers across all sections came together to create a joyous atmosphere, reminding students that school is also about laughter, bonding, and beautiful memories. Applause and excitement filled the halls throughout the celebration. LMG Kolkata
La Maternelle High & Primary School, Kolkata, celebrated Children’s Day alongside its Annual Sports Day at Rabindra Sarobar Stadium. The airy winter morning, fluttering house flags and spirited student participation added charm to the event. La Maternelle High & Primary School, Kolkata
Children competed in various track and field events, while parents enthusiastically joined races, filling the stadium with loud cheers. Medals, teamwork and happy faces made the day one of the school’s most energetic and memorable events. La Maternelle High & Primary School, Kolkata
Lakshmipat Singhania Academy, Kolkata, marked Children’s Day with a vibrant cultural showcase. The Principal and Director began the ceremony by garlanding Nehru’s portrait, remembering his love for children. Teachers performed songs, nursery rhyme medleys, rap pieces, and group dances. LSA Kolkata
A humorous fashion show by male teachers delighted students, followed by an enriching Nehru-themed quiz by Director Ms. Meena Kak. Students received car stickers as souvenirs, making the celebration both educational and joyful. LSA Kolkata
Last updated on 19 Nov 2025
12:01 PM
