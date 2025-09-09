‘It was never about social media’: Nepal’s Gen-Z ups protests against corruption, demands ouster of PM Oli, his govt

The protests in Nepal were never about social media ban and always about corruption, a number of voices from Nepal as violent student-led anti-government demonstrations spilled onto the second day on Tuesday.

The protesters, under the banner of Gen Z, defied curbs on public gatherings to demand the resignation of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli.

1 8 Demonstrators march towards Parliament during a protest against Monday's killing of 19 people after anti-corruption protests that were triggered by a social media ban, which was later lifted, during a curfew in Kathmandu, Nepal, September 9, 2025. Reuters picture

ADVERTISEMENT

Oli on Tuesday called an all-party meeting to discuss Nepal's fast-deteriorating political situation amid intensifying student-led anti-government protests that have spread across the country.

Oli issued a statement announcing the meeting for 6 pm, though the venue was not specified.

He said dialogue was the way to resolve the crisis.

“Violence is not the way. We need to find a peaceful way out through dialogue,” Oli said.

2 8 Stones thrown by demonstrators cover the road in front of the parliament during a protest against corruption and the government's decision to block several social media platforms, in Kathmandu, Nepal, September 8, 2025. Reuters picture

“Gen-Z protest in Nepal was never about social media ban....it was only portrayed by those in the government to derail the protest,” wrote Pravin Bhatta, an advocate. His words were echoed by a number of posts on social media.

The protesters vandalised residences of several political leaders. Across Nepal’s capital,. Kathmandu, they shouted slogans such as "KP Chor, Desh Chhod" (KP thief, leave the country) and "Take Action Against Corrupt Leaders".

The agitators torched the residence of Prime Minister Oli at Balkot in Bhaktapur. Oli is currently at the prime minister's residence at Balwatar.

3 8 Protesters burn tires violating the curfew orders in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025. PTI picture

Protesters also torched the residence of former home minister Ramesh Lekhak at Naikap in Kathmandu a day after he resigned from his post following the police's use of force on youths that left 19 people dead and over 300 others injured on Monday.

Demonstrations were reported from Kalanki, Kalimati, Tahachal, and Baneshwor in Kathmandu, as well as Chyasal, Chapagau, and Thecho areas of Lalitpur district. Protesters, mostly students, chanted slogans such as “Don’t kill students”, defying the restrictions on public gatherings.

4 8 Riot police use a water cannon on protesters outside Parliament in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, Sept. 8, 2025. AP/PTI picture

In Kalanki, demonstrators burnt tyres to block roads from the early hours of the morning, according to eyewitness accounts.

According to media reports, four people were injured as police opened fire at the demonstrators.

The agitating youths also pelted stones at the residence of communication minister Prithvi Subba Gurung in Sunakothi at Lalitpur district, witnesses said. Gurung had ordered a ban on social media sites.

The protesters vandalised the residence of former prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' at Khumaltar in Lalitpur.

They also vandalised former PM Sher Bahadur Deuba's house at Budhanilkantha in Kathmandu.

5 8 Police officers in riot gear stand guard outside the Parliament during a curfew following a protest against corruption and government’s decision to block several social media platforms, in Kathmandu, Nepal, September 9, 2025. Reuters picture

The Gen Z group, which has been campaigning against corruption for some time, has used social media platforms like Reddit and Instagram to expose the extravagant lifestyles of the children of ministers and other influential figures. They have posted videos and images, questioning the sources of wealth that fund such opulence, purportedly derived from corrupt practices.

The ban of social media sites, it said, was an attempt to suppress freedom of speech.

Nepal’s government had ordered the ban of 26 social media sites, including Facebook and ‘X’, over their failure to register with the government. However, in a late-night development on Monday, the government announced the restoration of access to social media platforms, in an apparent bid to ease public anger.

It did not work.

6 8 Demonstrators shout slogans as they gather to protest against Monday's killing of 19 people after anti-corruption protests that were triggered by a social media ban which was later lifted, during a curfew in Kathmandu, Nepal, September 9, 2025. Reuters picture

The protesters main demands include the resignation of Prime Minister Oli, the formation of a national government, and strict action against corrupt politicians.

Numerous posts on social media have called for Oli's resignation and the establishment of a new government.

Among their other demands are guaranteed freedom of expression, and the introduction of a retirement age for those holding political office, according to Gen Z activists.

Nepali Congress general secretary Gagan Thapa has called for the immediate resignation of PM Oli. "PM Oli should immediately resign, taking responsibility for the situation," he wrote on social media.

7 8 Smoke rises as demonstrators gather to protest against Monday's killing of 19 people after anti-corruption protests that were triggered by a social media ban which was later lifted, during a curfew in Kathmandu, Nepal, September 9, 2025. Reuters picture

Senior Nepali Congress leaders Bimalendra Nidhi and Arjun Narsingh Kesi have suggested that the party withdraw all its ministers from the Oli-led government, form a government, and initiate dialogue with the agitating Gen Z group.

Nidhi told PTI that as the largest party in Parliament, the Nepali Congress must safeguard democracy and the Constitution during these critical times.

"Nepali Congress should withdraw support to the Oli-led government and initiate the process of forming a national government," he said.

Kesi also said that Nepali Congress should withdraw from the government and initiate the process of forming an all-party government.

He demanded the creation of a powerful anti-corruption body to investigate the assets of those in power and take decisive action, alongside initiating dialogue with the Gen Z group.

8 8 A demonstrator runs past flames outside Nepali Congress party office during a protest against Monday's killing of 19 people, after anti-corruption protests that were triggered by a social media ban which was later lifted, during a curfew in Kathmandu, Nepal, September 9, 2025. Reuters picture

Two Nepali Congress ministers resigned from the government. Agriculture minister Ramnath Adhikari and health and population Minister Pradip Poudel stepped down, citing the government's harsh response to student protests on Monday.

However, some ministers remain in the Oli government.

At least 19 youths, including a 12-year-old student, were killed and more than 300 were injured on Monday as police resorted to firing, baton charges, and tear gas to disperse demonstrators opposing widespread corruption and the social media ban.