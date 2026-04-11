Islamabad on high alert amid peace talks: Empty streets, tight security, barricades across city

A man sits next to televisions at a shop showing news regarding the peace talks expected to be held in Islamabad by delegations from the United States and Iran, in Karachi, Pakistan, April 11, 2026.Reuters
US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner walk with Pakistan's Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar after arriving for peace talks with Iranian officials in Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, April 11, 2026.Reuters
People watch news on a television screen at a shop, as US Vice President JD Vance arrives with other delegates from the United States, on the day US and Iran are expected to hold peace talks, in Hyderabad, Pakistan, April 11, 2026.Reuters
Empty streets as delegations from the United States and Iran are expected to hold peace talks in Islamabad, Pakistan, April 11, 2026.Reuters
Security personnel stand guard at a road leading to the Serena Hotel as delegations from the United States and Iran are expected to hold peace talks in Islamabad, Pakistan, April 11, 2026.Reuters
A police officer stands guard on a road leading to Serena Hotel as delegations from the United States and Iran are expected to hold peace talks in Islamabad, Pakistan, April 11, 2026.Reuters
Army soldiers on a vehicle patrolling in D Chowk near the President's House, as delegations from the United States and Iran are expected to hold high-stakes talks, in Islamabad, Pakistan, April 11, 2026.Reuters
US Vice President JD Vance walks with Pakistan's Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar after arriving for talks with Iranian officials in Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, April 11, 2026.Reuters
A Pakistani official stands during the arrival of the US Vice President JD Vance for talks with Iranian officials in Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, April 11, 2026.Reuters