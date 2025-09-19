In pictures: iPhone 17 sale draws massive crowds, minor scuffle in Mumbai

Apple’s iPhone 17 series went on sale today with long queues seen at stores in Mumbai.

1 9

ADVERTISEMENT

A customer at an Apple store as the company's newly-launched iPhone 17 series smartphones are displayed for sale, in Mumbai, Friday, Sept. 19, 2025.

2 9 PTI

Customers wait in queues outside an Apple store to buy the company's newly-launched iPhone 17 series smartphones and other products as its sale begins, in Mumbai, Friday, Sept. 19, 2025.

3 9 PTI

Customers check Apple’s newly-launched iPhone 17 series smartphones and other products as its sale begins, at the company’s store, in Mumbai, Friday, Sept. 19, 2025.

4 9 PTI

People react amid an altercation while queuing for Apple’s newly launched iPhone 17 series smartphones and other products at the company’s store in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai, Friday, Sept. 19, 2025.

5 9 PTI

Apple’s newly-launched iPhone 17 series smartphones displayed at a store as its sale begins, at Select Citywalk, Saket, in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 19, 2025.

6 9 PTI

A customer unboxes Apple’s newly-launched iPhone 17 Pro smartphone as its sale begins, at the company’s store at Select Citywalk, Saket, in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 19, 2025.

7 9 PTI

Customers wait in a long queue as sale for Apple’s newly-launched iPhone 17 series and other products begins, at the company's store at Select Citywalk, Saket, in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 19, 2025.

8 9 PTI

An employee explains specifications of Apple’s newly-launched Iphone 17 series to a customer as the smartphone’s sale begins, at Select Citywalk, Saket, in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 19, 2025.

9 9 Reuters

Employees react inside an Apple store ahead of the sale of the iPhone 17 series in New Delhi, India, September 19, 2025.

RELATED TOPICS Apple IPhone 17