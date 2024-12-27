India collapse after Jaiswal's terrible run-out, end Day 2 at 164/5; trails Aus by 310 runs

A familiar collapse unfolded after Yashasvi Jaiswal's inexplicable run-out as India stared down the barrel at 164/5 against a menacing Australia on day two of the fourth Test here on Friday.

Jaiswal, who was quite fluent during his 118-ball stay that yielded 82 runs, was way short of his crease after a mix-up with Virat Kohli (36) while attempting a quick single, handing Australia the breakthrough that could prove decisive.

India are still 310 runs behind Australia's first innings score of 474 and would need another 111 runs to avoid a follow-on that should never have been a consideration on a placid batting track.

It was 153 for 2 at one stage and in four overs, another three wickets fell with Gautam Gambhir's plan of sending a night watchman in Akash Deep turning out to be one of the many poor calls that the head coach has taken in this game.

In a space of barely five minutes, cricket showed its fickle nature as Jaiswal pushed towards mid-on and called for a quick single with an assured Kohli (36) at the other end. Kohli took a step and half before retreating.

Pat Cummins swooped the ball and threw at the striker's end with a frustrated Jaiswal seen telling his idol "my call".

This moment will be one for posterity as Kohli looked down and perhaps felt that he could have at least said a loud "No" to allow Jaiswal to sprint back.

The run-out broke his concentration and for the first time after 85 balls, he poked a delivery bowled in the corridor of uncertainty and it was the end.

Scott Boland repeated the dismissal that has been a norm for quite a while now. Akash Deep didn't have the technique to survive and the day ended in Australia's favour just like it started.

The Jaiswal-Kohli pair had added 102 runs and looked comfortable just like they did in the Perth second innings. The ball hardly did anything after Rohit Sharma (3) played a poor shot and KL Rahul got a ripper from Pat Cummins.

Jaiswal was in regal form, as he cut, pulled, drove and lofted the Australian bowlers stamping his authority as the next megastar of Indian batting.

Kohli, at the other end, endured boos for Thursday's run-in with debutant Sam Konstas and battled his demons This was after Steve Smith's 34th Test hundred ensured a very good total for hosts.

Starting the day at 311 for 6, Smith added 112 and 44 runs with Cummins (49) and Mitchell Starc (15) respectively, leaving the visitors searching for back-up plans.

Jasprit Bumrah (4/99 in 28.4 oves) was once again brilliant despite the first spell thrashing from Konstas but Mohammed Siraj's ordinary showing (0/122 in 23 overs) was the primary reason for batters not being under any pressure.

Smith, who was unbeaten overnight on 68 off 111 balls, took another 56 deliveries in the second morning to complete a Test ton which placed him on even keel with the legendary Sunil Gavaskar (34).

The century came with a push drive through the vacant cover region and celebrations were pretty muted with a just vigorous head nod for his teammates in the dug-out.

Smith, who had a torrid run till the second Test of this series, played both days in contrasting styles. On Thursday, he was ready to be patient and waited for deliveries at the expense of looking ugly.

On Friday, the same batter was walking down the track to force the bowlers to alter their length. He was ready to pull and hook, getting two sixes off Bumrah and Siraj respectively.

Despite a significant drop in temperature and some nip in the air, Indians failed to make use of the semi-new Kookaburra, with lines going all awry and length being short enough to be punished. Cummins was allowed to settle down and hit seven boundaries.

The Indian ploy of playing two spinners backfired with Ravindra Jadeja (3/78 in 22 overs) and Washington Sundar (1/49 in 15 overs) never looking penetrative.

For a change, Siraj didn’t try and sledge an in-form batter, something that he did in Adelaide with some disastrous results.

But that didn't soften the Australian supporters, who constantly booed him and Kohli as and when the ball went to them.