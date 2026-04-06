In pictures: How is south Asia handling Iran war- fueled energy crisis?

India

The government slashed excise duties on petrol and diesel. Windfall taxes imposed on aviation fuel and diesel exports. Emergency measures invoked to divert gas supplies from non-priority sectors to key users. Oil refiners directed to increase production of liquefied petroleum gas.

1 9 People stand in a queue with their empty LPG cylinders outside a gas agency amid supply disruptions following the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Ahmedabad, India, March 12, 2026. (Reuters)

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2 9 Passengers, including migrant labourers and their families, rush to a board train at a railway platform as they travel to their hometowns following LPG supply disruptions due to the ongoing US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Ahmedabad, India, April 3, 2026. (Reuters)

Pakistan

Government departments given 50 per cent cut in fuel allowances for two months. Work week shortened to four days for government offices. All offices to operate with 50 per cent staff physically present. Pakistan Super League, a franchise-based Twenty20 cricket league, moved behind closed doors.

3 9 People get fuel at a petrol station, as fuel prices in Pakistan rise, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Karachi, Pakistan, April 3, 2026. (Reuters)

4 9 People listen to the speeches of their leaders during a protest against the rising fuel prices in Pakistan, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Karachi, Pakistan, April 3, 2026. (Reuters)

Bangladesh

Offices and banks operate for seven hours, shopping malls to close by 7 p.m. Offices to cut power consumption, including by avoiding excessive lighting. Ban on decorative lighting at events. Reduction in fuel and energy use in public offices, restrictions on non-essential travel.

5 9 Noor Haba, a Rohingya woman, cooks her meal using an LPG cylinder she received from an NGO as part of her rations, at a refugee camp amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, March 12, 2026. (Reuters)

6 9 A Rohingya man carries firewood to cook meals, as the LPG cylinder that he received from an NGO is insufficient for his family, at a refugee camp, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, March 12, 2026. (Reuters)

Nepal

One-day weekly holiday in schools and government offices extended to two days. Government to make "legal arrangements" to convert petrol and diesel vehicles to electric vehicles. Price of aviation fuel more than doubled to avoid supply disruption. Petrol and diesel prices raised. Cooking gas rationing in force.

7 9 People stand in a queue with their empty LPG cylinders outside a depot of Nepal Gas Industries Pvt. Ltd. amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 12, 2026. (Reuters)

Sri Lanka

Wednesday declared a public holiday to help fuel supplies go further. Train and bus services reduced. Power tariffs raised for households and industries.

8 9 Drivers push their autorickshaws as they wait in a queue to refuel outside a fuel station, after the government declared a weekly Wednesday holiday for public officials to conserve fuel amid concerns over fuel supplies during the US-Israel conflict with Iran, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, March 18, 2026. (Reuters)

9 9 People sit outside the Chief Magistrate's Court, which is closed after the government declared a weekly Wednesday holiday for public officials to conserve fuel amid concerns over fuel supplies during the US-Israel conflict with Iran, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, March 18, 2026. (Reuters)

Maldives

Seeking fuel supply from India. Fuel prices have been raised to maintain supply.

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