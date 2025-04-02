Hunger pangs, damaged pagodas: Rubble-laden Myanmar struggles to find its feet

The 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit midday Friday, toppling thousands of buildings, collapsing bridges and buckling roads. So far, 2,886 people have been reported dead in Myanmar and another 4,639 injured, according to state television MRTV, but local reports suggest much higher figures.

1 10 An injured nun is pictured inside the compound of Sagaing Hospital, following a strong earthquake near its epicenter, in Sagaing, Myanmar, April 2, 2025. (Reuters)

The earthquake also rocked neighbouring Thailand, causing the collapse of a high-rise building under construction in Bangkok. One body was removed from the rubble early Wednesday, raising the death total in Bangkok to 22 with 34 injured, primarily at the construction site.

2 10 People queue for food and relief supplies after a strong earthquake in Amarapura, Myanmar, April 1, 2025. (Reuters)

Myanmar has been wracked by civil war and the earthquake is making a dire humanitarian crisis even worse, with more than 3 million people displaced from their homes and nearly 20 million in need even before it hit, according to the United Nations.

3 10 Damaged pagoda is seen in the aftermath of Friday's earthquake in Amarapura township, Mandalay, Myanmar, Wednesday, April 2, 2025. (AP/PTI)

Countries have pledged millions in assistance to help Myanmar and humanitarian aid organisations with the monumental task ahead.

4 10 The collapsed Ava bridge is pictured after a strong earthquake, near its epicenter, in Sagaing, Myanmar, April 2, 2025. (Reuters)

Australia on Wednesday said it was providing another USD 4.5 million, in addition to USD1.25 million it had already committed, and had a rapid response team on the ground.

5 10 Patients lie on beds inside the compound of Sagaing Hospital, following a strong earthquake near its epicenter, in Sagaing, Myanmar, April 2, 2025. (Reuters)

India has flown in aid and sent two Navy ships with supplies as well as providing some 200 rescue workers. Multiple other countries have sent teams, including 270 people from China, 212 from Russia and 122 from the United Arab Emirates.

6 10 Patients lie on beds inside the compound of Sagaing Hospital, following a strong earthquake near its epicenter, in Sagaing, Myanmar, April 2, 2025. (Reuters)

A three-person team from the US Agency for International Development arrived Tuesday to determine how best to respond given limited US resources due to the slashing of the foreign aid budget and dismantling of the agency as an independent operation. Washington said on the weekend it would provide USD 2 million in emergency assistance.

7 10 People queue for food and relief supplies after a strong earthquake in Amarapura, Myanmar, April 1, 2025. (Reuters)

Many areas are without power, telephone or cell connections, and difficult to reach by road, but more reports are beginning to trickle in.

8 10 A child hugs Tualek, a dog of the K9 USAR Thailand, as search and rescue operations continue, following a strong earthquake, in Bangkok, Thailand, April 1, 2025. (Reuters)

In Singu township, about 65 kilometres north of Mandalay, 27 gold miners were killed were killed in a cave-in, the independent Democratic Voice of Burma reported.

9 10 Safari, a 5-year-old K-9 dog of the Thailand Rescue Dog Association gets a cold bath to keep its temperature down during a search operation, following a strong earthquake, in Bangkok, Thailand, March 31, 2025. (Reuters)

In the area of Inle Lake, northeast of the capital, many people died when homes built on wooden stilts in the water collapsed in the earthquake, the government's official Global New Light of Myanmar reported without providing specific figures.

10 10 Damaged buildings are seen in the aftermath of Friday's earthquake in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Wednesday, April 2, 2025. (AP/PTI)

