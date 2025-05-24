Hrithik Roshan fan, loves shooting: India’s new Test captain Shubman Gill lives boyhood dream

As the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced its squad for the upcoming five-match Test series against England, all eyes were on one man — Shubman Gill, the new Test skipper.

But beyond the cricketing buzz lies the story of a young man who balances star power with a deep sense of purpose and self-awareness.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Gill opened up about his childhood inspirations, cinematic tastes, and the inner circle that keeps him steady amid the pressures of elite sport.

“Growing up, I was a big fan of Hrithik Roshan,” Gill revealed, recalling how the actor’s portrayal in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai even changed his eating habits. “I used to hate parathas as a kid, but I started eating them because Hrithik’s character loved aloo parathas,” he said.

Today, Gill sticks to a gluten-free version — a nod to the strict dietary regime of a modern-day athlete.

Despite his love for movies, Gill doesn’t binge-watch. “He immerses himself,” says Gill, drawing a parallel between his cinematic discipline and the focused approach he brings to cricket. That singularity of purpose extends into his relationships, too. “I can do without everything... but if I’m not surrounded by my best friends, I start feeling depressed.”

He refers to his close-knit group as his “entourage” — the friends who help him unplug and recharge during rare breaks from training and touring. Whether it’s PlayStation sessions or card games, Gill finds solace in familiar laughter and camaraderie.

The 25-year-old cricketer also holds a deep admiration for intense performers in Hollywood. “I’m a bit biased towards Christian Bale, Tom Hardy, and Cillian Murphy,” he said. “I watched [Christopher Nolan’s] Dark Knight trilogy when I was a kid — anything [those three] make, I have to watch.”

Gill’s childhood was anything but ordinary. By the age of seven, he was already playing in under-14 cricket tournaments. “I never really went to school much... My attendance in school from the eighth to the tenth standard was 12 per cent,” he shared candidly. “Whenever I got tired of practise and playing matches, I used to tell my dad that I wanted to have some fun and [ask if] I could please go to school.”

Now, as he stands as the new Test captain, the boy who once pleaded for school breaks dreams of lifting an ICC trophy alongside the cricketing legends he once idolised. “To do it with players like Rohit bhai, Virat bhai — it’s hard to describe that feeling. Sports is the only thing that crowns you as the best in the world.”

Despite the growing spotlight, Gill remains grounded. “It’s all about doing your work, believing in the process... whatever happens, just let it happen,” he said.

In an industry where charisma often matches skill, Gill’s ease before the camera has grown with time. “When I first started doing interviews or shoots I found that shooting is something I do enjoy and I do make an effort on going online and seeing other people’s shoot, you know how they pose, how they shoot,” he said. “I like to be the best at whatever I do. I keep checking Google, so as to know who’s shooting what and be updated. The fashion world definitely interests me. I feel fashion is something that extends or is part of your personality.”

Asked what he discovered about himself while facing the camera, Gill replied with a laugh, “That I look good in a cowboy hat.”

As the cricketing world awaits Gill's captaincy era, the picture becomes clearer — Indian Test team will be led by a young man who not only embodies discipline and ambition on the field but also carries with him the charm, candour and curiosity that captains are made of.