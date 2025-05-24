Shubman Gill named new captain of Indian Test cricket ahead of England tour

Shubman Gill has been appointed as the new captain of the Indian Test team.

The announcement came on Saturday as the BCCI revealed the squad for the upcoming Test series against England.

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been named vice-captain, marking a return to the leadership group, while senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been left out of a formal leadership role.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar has confirmed that senior pacer Mohammed Shami has been left out of India’s squad for the upcoming England tour due to fitness issues and concerns over workload management.

“His workload is not where it needs to be at the moment. He is currently not fit,” Agarkar stated, underlining that the decision was taken with Shami’s long-term fitness in mind.

India's squad for England: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, B Sai Sudarshan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.