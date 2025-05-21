'His ideas live on': From Veer Bhumi to social media, tributes flow for Rajiv Gandhi

Several Congress leaders visited Veer Bhumi in New Delhi on Wednesday to pay tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi offered his respects at the memorial, along with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

1 5 Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary, at Veer Bhumi, in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (PTI)

Congress leaders Sachin Pilot, Sushilkumar Shinde and Praniti Shinde were also present.

Others marked the occasion online, sharing messages on X.

2 5 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge pays floral tribute to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary, at Veer Bhumi, in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (PTI)

Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal wrote, "Remembering with deep sorrow our beloved former PM Sh. Rajiv Gandhi ji on his death anniversary. His body was blown to smithereens by the terrorists, and he was snatched away from us way too soon. Even today, not a day passes when we don’t feel his absence among us. Let us renew our pledge to build an India of his dreams, which he began realising during his tenure. Let us also never forget the supreme sacrifice he made for the sake of our country’s security and integrity. It is our duty to keep India united and safe, so his sacrifice doesn’t go in vain."

Karnataka deputy chief minister D.K. Shivakumar posted, "A relationship that transcends time. Remembering former Prime Minister Shri #RajivGandhi on his death anniversary. A visionary, he laid the foundation for a Digital India and ushered in the IT and telecom revolution. He empowered a generation of leaders with courage, and opportunity. I was privileged to be one among the many leaders shaped by his foresight and guidance. For me, he was more than a towering figure in Indian politics, he was a mentor. I am one among the many he inspired and empowered. Rajiv Gandhi avaru had a special place for Karnataka in his heart, and it remained even after he was gone, with his memorial in Sriperumbudur having a monolithic piece of granite from Kanakapura. His ideas live on."

3 5 Congress leader Sachin Pilot and others pay tribute to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary, at Veer Bhumi, in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (PTI)

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, speaking to reporters, said, "Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed his life for the unity and integrity of this country. Whenever there was a crisis in the country, Rajiv Gandhi never stepped back from making sacrifices. Today's 21st century India, which is the India of information revolution and digital revolution, was imagined by Rajiv Gandhi 40 years ago. The digital age has started from his thinking, the benefits of which we are getting today. Rajiv Gandhi was the thinking of the youth of this country and today we are getting the benefits of his thinking."

Trinamool Congress MP Sagarika Ghose wrote on X, "21 May 1991 Sriperumbudur. 'Where #RajivGandhi had been standing there was nothing but a tall silent flame.' I revisited Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination site Sriperumbudur in 2016 and filed this report below. In times of intense political polarisation, Rajiv Gandhi was a product of an age when bipartisanship flourished. Recall how he sent #AtalBihariVajpayee to the US in an official delegation so Vajpayee could get the urgent medical attention he needed."

4 5 Congress leaders Sushilkumar Shinde and Praniti Shinde with others pay floral tribute to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary, at Veer Bhumi, in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (PTI)

Businessman and columnist Suhel Seth posted, "Remembering Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary…he was a fine man; aligned with the aspirations of a new India who gave India the fillip qua technology and there’s no doubt about that…a Prime Minister who made a substantial difference."

Congress MLA Priyank Kharge wrote, "Sri. Rajiv Gandhi championed the introduction of computers in governance, education and industry at a time when it was politically unpopular and met with strong resistance from trade unions and political parties. Though his policies bore fruit after his time, he is the one who sowed the seeds of India's IT boom, telecom revolution and digital transformation in India. The rise of Bengaluru as a tech hub and India's global position in software services can be traced back to the policies he envisioned and implemented."

5 5 (X/@SatyapalMalik6)

Former Rajya Sabha MP Satya Pal Malik said, "I pay my heartfelt tribute to former Prime Minister of India and Bharat Ratna Late Shri Rajiv Gandhi on his martyrdom day."

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav posted, "On the martyrdom day of former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi ji, I pay my heartfelt tribute and salute to him who gave his all for the progress, development, unity and integrity of the country!"

Doctor Kafeel Khan wrote, "Remembering Shri #RajivGandhi ji, India’s youngest Prime Minister, whose vision laid the foundation for a modern, tech-forward India. A leader who believed in youth, innovation, and national unity."

