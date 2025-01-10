‘Gravity works..in stock market’: Social media rues as investors become poorer by Rs 12 lakh crore

The stock market may have plunged, but India’s creative meme-makers have risen to the occasion, transforming the gloom of the Nifty crash into viral hilarity. Social media platforms are abuzz with posts that encapsulate the collective angst of investors, combining wit, relatability, and a touch of Bollywood.

1 4 X/@xArunS

ADVERTISEMENT

Take Arun Selvaraj’s self-deprecating humor as an example. He wryly declared, "I’m not broke, I’m pre-rich," following it up with a philosophical nugget: "When you see Nifty crash, remember: gravity works everywhere, even in the stock market."

2 4 X/@anujprajapati11

Meanwhile, Twitter user Anuj Prajapati turned to the iconic Bollywood film Bhool Bhulaiyaa for inspiration. In his post, Akshay Kumar’s character (labeled as HMPV) is hilariously contrasted with Asrani’s character (representing a struggling portfolio).

3 4 X/@BajajBroking

Brokerage firm Bajaj Broking added to the humor with a side-splitting video. The clip features a man portraying investors on January 1, full of optimism, smiling and celebrating. Fast-forward to January 9, and the same man is in tears, perfectly summing up the whiplash of emotions triggered by the recent market dip.

4 4 X/@INDmoneyApp

INDMoney took meme culture to the next level with a vivid portrayal of the stock market landscape. In their post, a woman labeled as TCS is joyfully playing with a child (Nifty IT) in water. Nearby, another child (Nifty Midcap) struggles to stay afloat, while a skeleton (Nifty Smallcap) lies submerged, a victim of the market’s unforgiving tide.

RELATED TOPICS Nifty Investors