Zawayda in ruins as Israeli strikes pound Gaza, civilians among dead at aid sites

In the deadliest single strike of the day, Israeli fighter jets bombed an internet café with a children’s birthday party under way, killing at least 39 people

Our Web Desk Published 01.07.25, 03:45 PM

Israeli airstrikes continued to pummel the Gaza Strip, killing at least 95 Palestinians on Monday, including more than a dozen civilians reportedly targeted while scrambling for food at aid distribution points backed by the U.S. and Israel.

Among the dead were residents of Zawayda town, where a four-storey building was reduced to rubble, leaving at least six confirmed fatalities as rescue teams searched through the debris for survivors, reported Al Jazeera.

A Palestinian man holds a child at the site of an Israeli strike on a house that took place on Monday, in Zawayda in the central Gaza Strip, July 1, 2025.

Reuters
A Palestinian woman looks at the damage, at the site of an Israeli strike on a house that took place on Monday, in Zawayda in the central Gaza Strip, July 1, 2025.

Reuters
A Palestinian man inspects the site of an Israeli strike on a house that took place on Monday, in Zawayda in the central Gaza Strip, July 1, 2025.

Reuters
A Palestinian walks at the site of an Israeli strike on a house that took place on Monday, in Zawayda in the central Gaza Strip, July 1, 2025.

Reuters
Palestinian boys stand at the site of an Israeli strike on a house that took place on Monday, in Zawayda in the central Gaza Strip, July 1, 2025.

Reuters
Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a house that took place on Monday, in Zawayda in the central Gaza Strip, July 1, 2025.

Reuters
A Palestinian man sits at the site of an Israeli strike on a house that took place on Monday, in Zawayda in the central Gaza Strip, July 1, 2025.

Reuters

