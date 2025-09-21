MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Sunday, 21 September 2025

Germans pour into Oktoberfest, world's largest beer festival

With beer and joy on tap, Oktoberfest has opened in Munich under tightened security. The mayor welcomed the first of the 7 million visitors expected over the next two and a half weeks, calling on them to enjoy a respite from global crises.

Agencies Published 21.09.25, 05:19 PM

The traditional Oktoberfest 2025 kicked off in Munich on September 20.

People in historical clothes attend the Oktoberfest, in Munich, Germany, September 21, 2025. Reuters picture
In 2025 Oktoberfest marks its 190th anniversary. The event will run from September 20 to October 5. The site features 14 festive tents, about 150 various attractions.

People react as they drink beer on the day of the official opening of the 190th Oktoberfest, the world's largest beer festival in Munich, Germany, September 20, 2025. Reuters picture
People visit an Oktoberfest tent on the day of the official opening of the 190th Oktoberfest. Reuters picture

Medical stations, a police department and a lost-and-found bureau operate on the grounds.

People dressed in historical clothes take part in the Oktoberfest, in Munich, Germany. Reuters picture

Visitors’ entry is controlled with metal detectors; more than 600 police officers and about 1,000 municipal workers and private security personnel monitor order.

People dressed in historical clothes take part in the Oktoberfest. Reuters picture

Organizers urge guests to take care of their own safety: drink enough water, avoid excessive alcohol consumption, and follow safety rules in large crowds. The festival will proceed according to the planned schedule, prioritizing visitors’ safety and the festive mood.

A man dressed in historical clothes takes a sip of beer while guiding a horse at the Oktoberfest parade in Munich, Germany. Reuters picture

