Germans pour into Oktoberfest, world's largest beer festival

The traditional Oktoberfest 2025 kicked off in Munich on September 20.
In 2025 Oktoberfest marks its 190th anniversary. The event will run from September 20 to October 5. The site features 14 festive tents, about 150 various attractions.
Medical stations, a police department and a lost-and-found bureau operate on the grounds.
Visitors’ entry is controlled with metal detectors; more than 600 police officers and about 1,000 municipal workers and private security personnel monitor order.
Organizers urge guests to take care of their own safety: drink enough water, avoid excessive alcohol consumption, and follow safety rules in large crowds. The festival will proceed according to the planned schedule, prioritizing visitors’ safety and the festive mood.