From Chandigarh, Lucknow to Mumbai streets, Opposition parties protest the India-Pakistan match

1 5 An NSUI member being detained during a protest against the India-Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match, in Lucknow, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (PTI)

Protests erupted across the country on Sunday as India prepared to face Pakistan in Dubai, with families of April’s Pahalgam terror attack victims calling the cricket clash a betrayal.

Several NSUI members were detained by police while protesting in Lucknow, while Shiv Sena (UBT) workers in Navi Mumbai used sindoor to protest. Shiv Sena (UBT) workers also protested in Jammu.

AAP raises the pitch

In Delhi, women workers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) marched against the match, urging citizens to boycott it. AAP workers also protested in Chandigarh.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal declared on X: "Playing a match with Pakistan is treason against the country and every Indian is very angry about it."

2 5 Shiv Sena (UBT) workers show their sindoor-smeared hands during a protest against the India-Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match, in Navi Mumbai, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (PTI)

Manish Sisodia pressed the government with a sharp question: "Have the flames of Operation Sindoor cooled so quickly that cricket matches are being played with the same terrorists?"

Earlier on Sunday, AAP's Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj held an online meeting with all party Lok Sabha MPs, asking them to boycott the match.

Shiv Sena (UBT) on streets

In Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena (UBT) party workers smashed a television set, calling the match an insult to the dead.

3 5 Shiv Sena (UBT) workers stage a protest against the India-Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match, in Mumbai, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (PTI)

Uddhav Thackeray had already set the tone on Saturday: "The cricket match between India and Pakistan in Dubai is an insult to national sentiments."

He announced that his party’s women members would send sindoor to the Prime Minister’s Office as part of their ‘Majha Kunku Majha Desh’ campaign. In Delhi, police denied permission to the party for a Jantar Mantar protest, citing a last-minute request.

Owaisi’s challenge

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi demanded clarity on the government’s priorities.

4 5 Shiv Sena (UBT) workers shout slogans during a protest against the India-Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match, in Jammu, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (PTI)

"How much money will the BCCI get from one cricket match Rs 2,000 crore, Rs 3,000 crore? Tell us is the value of the lives of our 26 citizens more or the money? The BJP should tell us about it (on the decision to play the match against Pakistan)," he said, addressing a meeting in Hyderabad.

He recalled the prime minister’s past words: "The BJP always talks about 'Desh Bhakti', but when it comes to cricket matches, then it gets 'stumped' (changes version)."

Families left behind

Asavari Jagdale, whose father Santosh Jagdale was among the 26 killed, said, "Today's match should not take place. Just over five months ago, the Pahalgam attack claimed 26 lives. And after all this, if the BCCI still thinks that they should go ahead with the match, then it is wrong."

5 5 AAP workers raise slogans during a protest against the India-Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match, in Chandigarh, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (PTI)

Her father and family friend Kaustubh Ganbote were shot dead at Baisaran Valley.

"Allowing the match would amount to playing with the emotions of the victims' families," she said.

The government’s policy is clear on paper: no bilateral contests with Pakistan, but participation in multinational tournaments continues.

