Fresh snowfall in higher reaches of Kashmir, IMD forecasts light to moderate rain

Fresh snowfall blanketed several famous tourist resorts and higher reaches in Kashmir on Tuesday, while the plains were lashed with rains, officials said.

The wet weather has led to a sharp drop in day temperatures across the valley.

1 5 A view of Aru Valley after fresh snowfall, in Pahalgam area of Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir, Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. PTI picture

Gulmarg, Pahalgam Sonamarg, Aru Valley, Chandanwari and Kokernag were among the places that received snowfall.

Peer Ki Gali on the Mughal Road in Shopian district, and Zojila Pass along the Srinagar-Leh national highway also received fresh snowfall, leading to the closure of these roads, the officials said.

The officials said fresh snowfall was reported from other areas in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir, including Sinthan Top in Anantnag district, Affarwat in Gulmarg, Razdan Pass in Gurez valley.

Light to moderate rainfall was witnessed in the plains of Kashmir, including Srinagar city, they added.

2 5 A view of snowfall at Machail Mata Bhawan in the Paddar valley of Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025. PTI picture

Most of the mountain ranges in the Kashmir valley received a spell of snowfall in the past 24 hours.

The day temperature in the valley dipped by 13 degrees, with the city recording a maximum of 12.5 degrees Celsius on Monday, compared to the normal of 25.5 degrees Celsius.

3 5 A view of Aru Valley after fresh snowfall, in Pahalgam area of Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir, Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. PTI picture

State authorities have ordered the closure of all schools till tomorrow in the Jammu division due to adverse weather conditions.

Farmers have also been advised to suspend agricultural activities till the seventh of this month. The disaster management department has been directed to remain prepared to tackle any adverse development due to incessant rain.

The Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rain, with light snowfall in the higher reaches, till Tuesday afternoon.

The weather is likely to improve afterwards, it said.

4 5 Tourists during the season's first snowfall at the ski resort in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir, Monday, October 6, 2025. PTI picure

In south Kashmir’s Kokernag, officials issued a weather advisory following continuous snowfall and adverse conditions in higher reaches such as Sinthan Top and Margan Top, in the wake of snowfall.

“Vehicular movement towards Daksum-Sinthan Top and Gawran-Margan Top shall only be allowed after road clearance by the concerned departments and assessment of road conditions,” officials said.

The drivers were instructed to carry proper safety equipment, including snow skid chains. The advisory also discouraged heavy vehicles and non-essential travel until the weather improves.

5 5 A view of snowfall at Machail Mata Bhawan in the Paddar valley of Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025. PTI picture