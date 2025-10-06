MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Fresh snowfall in higher reaches, rainfall in plains bring sharp dip in Kashmir temperature

The day temperature in the valley dipped by nearly 10 degrees, with the city recording a maximum of around 11 degrees Celsius on Monday

PTI Published 06.10.25, 02:17 PM
An area of Sinthan Top covered in snow after fresh snowfall, in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, Monday, October 6, 2025.

Fresh snowfall in the higher reaches and showers in the plains of Kashmir on Monday led to a sharp drop in day temperatures in the valley, officials said.

Snowfall was reported from Sinthan Top in Anantnag district, Affarwat in Gulmarg, Zojila Pass, Bangus in Kupwara, Razdan Pass in Gurez valley and other higher-altitude areas, they said.

Light to moderate rainfall was witnessed in the plains of Kashmir, including Srinagar city, they added.

The day temperature in the valley dipped by nearly 10 degrees, with the city recording a maximum of around 11 degrees Celsius on Monday, compared to 22.6 degrees Celsius recorded a day earlier.

The Meteorological Department has forecast continued wet weather for the next 24 hours in the valley.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Kashmir Snowfall Weather
