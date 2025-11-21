In pictures: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan take a tour of Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi

Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were treated to an exclusive first look at the exhibits inside the upcoming Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi — a landmark venue that spotlights the rich natural heritage of the Emirates — ahead of its public opening on 22 November. Here’s a glimpse into their time at the facility.

Shah Rukh and Salman were spotted exploring the Abu Dhabi-based museum. Both the stars looked dapper in pantsuits. While Shah Rukh sported a black suit over a crisp white shirt and pants, Salman donned a dark grey blazer paired with a black shirt and trousers for the event.

The actors were enthralled by the immersive displays bringing natural history to life. They took a look at the key highlights including 67-million-year-old “Stan”, one of the best-preserved examples of a fossilised T. rex skeleton ever discovered.

The galleries feature exhibits that offer a glimpse into the age of dinosaurs. The world’s first-ever display of a sauropod dinosaur herd, with five different species of these long-necked giants, is at the museum.

Deeper into the galleries, another world-first awaits: a display featuring Tyrannosaurus rexes locked in battle over the carcass of a Triceratops. This is the first time two fossil T. rexes have been exhibited in such a dynamic scene.

Shah Rukh beamed with joy while being engrossed in conversation with a guest at the museum.

The duo watched a presentation on the big screen with rapt attention.

The VIP opening was also attended by international celebrities from across film, television, music, art, and culture. Abu Dhabi resident and global TV icon Steve Harvey, MythBusters star Adam Savage and stars of the recent Jurassic World movie, David Iacono and Audrina Miranda, walked the red carpet.

Joining them were Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito, producer-entrepreneur Swizz Beatz, actor Ron Perlman (Hellboy, Sons of Anarchy), Tunisian-Italian model Afef Jnifen and a host of other guests.

Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, the largest institution of its kind in the Middle East, has a special focus on the natural history of the Emirates and the wider region.

Galleries take visitors back in time to seven million years ago, when the Arabian climate was very different, giving life to a green and lush savannah-like landscape roamed by now-extinct animals, including a giant elephant with four tusks, which is also on display for visitors.