Forget tiger, save Sensex: Stock market mayhem leads to hysteric reactions online

The Indian stock market’s plunge on Monday sent shockwaves through Dalal Street and across social media. The Sensex’s nosedive of over 1,000 points, exacerbated by heavy selling in global equities and rising crude prices, wiped out Rs 24.69 lakh crore in market valuation over the last four days.

But investors turned to humour to cope, flooding X with memes that captured the despair.

Here’s a look at some of the wittiest takes that gave investors a much-needed laugh amidst the red tide.

1 7

ADVERTISEMENT

A meme featuring an alien showing a book to a woman sums up investor woes.

“Me explaining to my wife why we lost our savings because two lines didn’t give enough support to Nifty,” quips @StopLossLagaKe.

We don’t understand aliens? Do we understand the market?

2 7

“Buy the dip,” they said. But @Qid_Memez takes it up a notch with, “Buy one dip, get the second one free.” How further will it dip?

3 7

User @anujprajapati11 captures the plight of first-time investors with a meme featuring Amisha Patel gasping for breath in the movie Gadar. The caption: “New stock investors in a bear market.”

4 7

@Nigel__DSouza shared a meme, “She said her favourite colour is red” with a snapshot of a sea of losses in a portfolio. The punchline? “The colour red speaks louder than words.” The market, like romance, is often unpredictable.

5 7

@Sachan8574 shared a smartphone home screen with the Kite app (a stock market investment app) surrounded by Hanuman Chalisa icons. The caption reads, “Me trying to protect my portfolio in this market.” A divine intervention, perhaps?

6 7

@Desi_tamancha turned to wildlife to convey the market’s plight. A tiger holding a poster that reads “Save Nifty” is paired with the text, “We are enough; don’t worry about us.” A wild take on the stock market’s survival instincts.

7 7

In another hit from stock market enthusiast @anujprajapati11, a still from the movie No Entry showed Fardeen Khan hanging on a cliff. The in-picture text said: “Thoda aur niche.”

The caption: “Thoda aur niche bol bol kar kitna niche aa gaya market” mirrors the helpless cries of traders watching their portfolios sink lower and lower.

RELATED TOPICS Sensex Nifty