Home
e-Paper
Opinion
India
Video
My Kolkata
News
Places
People
Lifestyle
Happenings
Food
Puja
Try This
Edugraph
News
Career
Campus
18 Under 18
Colleges
Workshops
Brightminds
States
West Bengal
North East
Jharkhand
World
Business
Science & Tech
Health
Sports
Cricket
Football
Horse Racing
Entertainment
Culture
Bob Dylan@80
Heritage
Travel
Style
People
Books
Food
Arts
Music
Gallery
MY KOLKATA
EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
Thursday, 12 June 2025
Home
Opinion
India
Kolkata
World
Business
Sports
Cricket
Football
Horse Racing
My Kolkata
Places
People
Lifestyle
Happenings
Food
Try This
Entertainment
Edugraph
News
Career
Campus
18 Under 18
Colleges
Workshops
Brightminds
More
India
Kolkata
World
Business
Sports
My Kolkata
Entertainment
Edugraph
States
Life
Home
Gallery
First visuals from plane crash in Ahmedabad, thick smoke rises from residential area
First visuals from plane crash in Ahmedabad, thick smoke rises from residential area
In a statement, Air India said that the flight—AI171—was heading to London's Gatwick from Ahmedabad.
Our Web Desk
Published 12.06.25, 02:51 PM
1
12
In this combo of images, a London-bound Air India plane crashes moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport, Thursday, June 12, 2025. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
2
12
People gather near a damaged building and trees as firefighters work at the site where an Air India plane crashed in Ahmedabad, India, June 12, 2025. (Reuters)
3
12
An Air India plane crashes moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport, Thursday, June 12, 2025. (PTI)
4
12
Emergency services personnel at the spot after a London-bound Air India plane crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport, Thursday, June 12, 2025. (PTI)
5
12
Firefighting team at the spot after a London-bound Air India plane crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport, Thursday, June 12, 2025. (PTI)
6
12
Smoke billows after a plane crashed near Ahmedabad airport, Thursday, June 12, 2025. (PTI)
7
12
Firefighting team at the spot after a London-bound Air India plane crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport, Thursday, June 12, 2025. (PTI)
8
12
Air India's AI171 (Ahmedabad- London) with around 242 passengers on board crashed near Ahmedabad airport during take off. (Screengrab)
9
12
Smoke billows after a plane crashed near Ahmedabad airport, Thursday, June 12, 2025. (PTI)
10
12
Smoke billows after a plane crashed near Ahmedabad airport, Thursday, June 12, 2025. (PTI)
11
12
Smoke billows after a plane crashed and caught fire in Meghaninagar area, near Ahmedabad airport, Thursday, June 12, 2025. (PTI)
12
12
Smoke billows after a plane crashed and caught fire in Meghaninagar area, near Ahmedabad airport, Thursday, June 12, 2025. (PTI)
RELATED TOPICS
Smoke
Air India
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT
MORE IN PICTURES
‘Ballerina’ to ‘How To Train Your Dragon’: Films hitting theatres this Friday
The four biggest air crashes in India in the last 30 years: Charkhi Dadri was the worst
In pictures: Kolkata’s most popular post-midnight eating spots
Sirsa, Amritsar, Ambala pip New Delhi in heatwave battle as mercury hits the ceiling
Share this article
CLOSE