MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
photo-article-logo Thursday, 12 June 2025

First visuals from plane crash in Ahmedabad, thick smoke rises from residential area

In a statement, Air India said that the flight—AI171—was heading to London's Gatwick from Ahmedabad.

Our Web Desk Published 12.06.25, 02:51 PM
1 12
In this combo of images, a London-bound Air India plane crashes moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport, Thursday, June 12, 2025. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
2 12
People gather near a damaged building and trees as firefighters work at the site where an Air India plane crashed in Ahmedabad, India, June 12, 2025. (Reuters)
3 12
An Air India plane crashes moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport, Thursday, June 12, 2025. (PTI)
4 12
Emergency services personnel at the spot after a London-bound Air India plane crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport, Thursday, June 12, 2025. (PTI)
5 12
Firefighting team at the spot after a London-bound Air India plane crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport, Thursday, June 12, 2025. (PTI)
6 12
Smoke billows after a plane crashed near Ahmedabad airport, Thursday, June 12, 2025. (PTI)
7 12
Firefighting team at the spot after a London-bound Air India plane crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport, Thursday, June 12, 2025. (PTI)
8 12
Air India's AI171 (Ahmedabad- London) with around 242 passengers on board crashed near Ahmedabad airport during take off. (Screengrab)
9 12
Smoke billows after a plane crashed near Ahmedabad airport, Thursday, June 12, 2025. (PTI)
10 12
Smoke billows after a plane crashed near Ahmedabad airport, Thursday, June 12, 2025. (PTI)
11 12
Smoke billows after a plane crashed and caught fire in Meghaninagar area, near Ahmedabad airport, Thursday, June 12, 2025. (PTI)
12 12
Smoke billows after a plane crashed and caught fire in Meghaninagar area, near Ahmedabad airport, Thursday, June 12, 2025. (PTI)

RELATED TOPICS

Smoke Air India
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

MORE IN PICTURES

Share this article

CLOSE