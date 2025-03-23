‘Finally…’: Still an RCB loyalist, Vijay Mallya takes aim at IPL commentators from UK

Vijay Mallya is no longer an insider at the Royal Challengers Bengaluru dugout, but that doesn’t stop him from being the franchise’s biggest cheerleader.

Over 5,000 miles away from Bengaluru in the United Kingdom, the fugitive liquor baron took to social media platform X to take a potshot at the Indian Premier League commentators.

He wrote, “Congratulations to RCB for the emphatic win over KKR. Glad to hear the commentators finally say that RCB bowled well. The batting line up speaks for itself.”

Mallya’s post was directed at Indian commentators who have often had negative remarks about RCB’s bowling line-up. It does come across as a supportive message for the new RCB squad who managed to choke KKR after the Knights got off to a flying start.

Mallya also wrote that “the batting line-up speaks for itself,” something that Phil Salt, Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar corroborated while dismantling KKR’s bowling. RCB have always remained a batting-heavy team ever since the liquor baron himself raised the paddle at the auction.

Having defaulted on multiple loans provided by the Indian banks, Mallya is currently fighting an order seeking to extradite him to India.

Where his case stands

The latest update is that his lawyers have claimed that the banks have already recovered more than double the debt on Kingfisher Airlines.

Mallya’s counsel, senior advocate Sajan Poovayya recently told the media that “more than double of the judgement debt of 6200cr of Kingfisher Airlines has already been recovered by the banks and yet Mallya is treated as an economic offender.” Appearing before the Karnataka high court, Mallya’s legal team claimed a total of 14000cr has already been recovered by the banks following a sale of his assets.

Mallya’s team is currently fighting to save the liquor baron from further crisis as he still qualifies as a fugitive. Going by a cursory observation of social media, Mallya has been extremely active on X, much like Lalit Modi.