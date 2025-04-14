Donald Trump condemns Russian missile strike on Ukraine, calls it ‘horrible’

1 10 U.S. President Donald Trump arrives on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., April 13, 2025. (Pictures: REUTERS)

US President Donald Trump joined other world leaders in criticising Russia after a recent missile attack on Ukraine that ranks among the deadliest in recent months.

The strike, which occurred on Sunday, killed at least 34 people and left more than 100 injured. Ukrainian authorities reported that two ballistic missiles hit the northeastern city of Sumy, located near the Russian border.

2 10 A firefighter works at the site of a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in central Sumy, Ukraine April 13, 2025.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One while en route to Washington, Trump said, "I think it was terrible. And I was told they made a mistake…I think the whole war is a horrible thing.”

When asked to elaborate on what he meant by “mistake,” Trump responded, “They made a mistake… you’re gonna ask them,” offering no further details.

3 10 Congress Center of SumDU is damaged at the site of the Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Sumy, Ukraine April 13, 2025.

In a video posted by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on social media, dead bodies could be seen strewn on the ground in the middle of a city street near a destroyed bus and burnt-out cars.

"Only scoundrels can act like this, taking the lives of ordinary people," Zelenskiy said, noting that the attack had come on Palm Sunday when people were going to church.

4 10 Cars are damaged at the site of the Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Sumy, Ukraine April 13, 2025.

"You know, the people who are fighting against us always say that they are Orthodox (Christian) believers, that they believe in God, but we have experienced first-hand terrorism today. I have no words," said 27-year old PhD student Yevhen, a local resident, told Reuters.

The leaders of Britain, Germany and Italy condemned the attack.

"These attacks show just what Russia's supposed readiness for peace is worth," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wrote on social media.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a statement expressed condolences for the victims and said the attack was a "tragic reminder of why President Trump and his Administration are putting so much time and effort into trying to end this war."

5 10 A woman walks at the site of a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Sumy, Ukraine April 13, 2025.

Zelenskiy, in an interview with CBS News' "60 Minutes" aired on Sunday, urged Trump to visit Ukraine.

"Please come to see people, civilians, warriors, hospitals, churches, children, destroyed or dead," Zelenskiy said in a video clip the program posted on social media.

During the interview, which took place Friday, Zelenskiy was asked if the United States had Ukraine's back.

Zelenskiy took a pause and replied: "Even in this pause of mine, there's a problem, because I want to answer truthfully and quickly that the United States is our strategic, strong partner," he said. "But the pause is doubt. I don't doubt that the people of America are with us, but in a long war, many details are forgotten."

6 10 Aftermath of a Russian missile attack in Sumy.

He called on the US to provide forces as part of an international peacekeeping effort, asking for Washington to help protect Ukrainian airspace with aircraft.

Under Trump's administration, US officials have held separate rounds of talks with Kremlin and Kyiv officials to try to move toward a cessation of hostilities in Ukraine.

Russian authorities did not respond to a Reuters request for comment. Russia denies targeting civilians but thousands have been killed and injured in its invasion of Ukraine.

7 10 Members of emergency services work at the site of a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Sumy, Ukraine April 13, 2025.

Sumy, with a population of around a quarter of a million and located just over 25 km (15 miles) from the Russian border, became a garrison city when Kyiv's forces launched an incursion into Russia in August.

Sumy's acting mayor, Artem Kobzar, announced three days of mourning for the victims starting from Monday.

The people who were caught in Sunday's strike were out on the street or inside cars, public transport and buildings when the missiles hit, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.

8 10 A view shows the site of a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Sumy, Ukraine April 13, 2025.

"Deliberate destruction of civilians on an important church feast day," he wrote.

Andriy Yermak, Zelenskiy's chief of staff, said the missiles contained cluster munitions. "The Russians are doing this to kill as many civilians as possible," he said.

Information leak?

Maryana Bezuhla, an outspoken Ukrainian lawmaker known for her sharp public criticism of military commanders, suggested on the Telegram app that the attack had taken place due to information about a gathering of soldiers leaking out.

Reuters was not able to verify that information, and Bezuhla did not post evidence.

9 10 A Ukrainian serviceman walks at the site of a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Sumy, Ukraine April 13, 2025.

Local resident Pavriz Manakhov told Reuters that he had not seen soldiers in the area.

"We live in the city center, there is no military base, there are no soldiers here," Manakhov said.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and currently holds nearly 20 per cent of the neighbouring country's territory in the east and south.

The International Criminal Court in The Hague, which Ukraine officially joined this year, is conducting investigations into high-profile cases of alleged war crimes in the conflict.

10 10 Aftermath of a Russian missile attack in Sumy.

The US in late March said it reached agreement with Russia and Ukraine on two ceasefire accords, including one that would ban strikes on each other's energy infrastructure. Both sides have repeatedly accused each other of breaking the moratoriums.

On Sunday, Russia's defence ministry accused Ukraine of having carried out two attacks on Russian energy infrastructure over the previous day.

With inputs from Reuters