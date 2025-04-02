'Dark day for Muslims': As Kiren Rijiju tables Waqf Bill, Opposition breathes fire

1 11 nion Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 2, 2025. (PTI)

The NDA and the Opposition are crossing swords once again. This time it's about the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

The Bill was tabled by Union minister Kiren Rijiju in the Lok Sabha earlier today. The minister said, the Bill to be renamed as Unified Waqf Management Empowerment, Efficiency and Development (UMEED) Bill.

While the government insists the Bill is necessary, Opposition parties and minority groups see it as an attack on religious freedom and an attempt at "political polarisation".

Before tabling the bill, Kiren Rijiju accused Opposition leaders of playing politics. "Those who are opposing it are doing so for political reasons. Many Congress leaders and Opposition parties privately say that this bill is needed, but they're opposing it for vote bank politics," he said.

AIMPLB spokesperson Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas (PTI)

AIMPLB

All India Muslim Personal Law Board spokesperson Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas condemned the bill. “We do not accept this bill; we reject it. This entire politics is aimed at dividing the country. It seems like an attempt to please the majority and a move towards political polarisation. If this is not stopped, we will take legal action and launch an awareness campaign against this black law.”

Congress MP K.C. Venugopal speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 2, 2025. (PTI)

Opposition warns of dangerous precedent

In the Lok Sabha, Congress MP K.C. Venugopal slammed the government for bulldozing legislation. "You need to give time for amendment. There are several provisions that need changes, but there is no time at all."

Omar Abdullah (PTI)

Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah said, "This bill seems to target only one religion. Our MPs will oppose this bill."

Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 2, 2025. (PTI)

Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav said, "BJP is a party which loves land a lot. They sold railway land, defence land, and now Waqf land will be sold. This is all a plan to hide their failures."

Kapil Sibal (PTI)

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal said, "It will be decided today who is a secular party in this country. If JDU votes in favour of the Bill, they will lose the elections."

Sanjay Singh (PTI)

AAP MP Sanjay Singh issued a dire warning: "The sin and crime that BJP is about to commit today will not stop here. Next, there will be bills to take over Gurudwara, Church, Temple, and Buddhist lands, and all these lands will be handed over to Narendra Modi’s friends."

Saugata Roy (PTI)

Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy confirmed opposition from his party: "AITC will join hands with the Opposition to strongly oppose the Waqf bill and will actively participate in discussions."

K.T. Rama Rao (PTI)

BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao also voiced concerns: "We have taken a decision to oppose the Bill in its current form. There are four or five sections within the Bill which we have objections to."

Y.S. Sharmila (PTI)

Andhra Pradesh Congress chief Y.S. Sharmila Reddy called the bill a "plot" to suppress minorities. "The bill’s provisions allowing government officials to supervise Waqf properties and requiring documents for properties dating back 300 years are deeply concerning. The government is trying to control Waqf assets and hand them over to Modi’s allies."

Prashant Kishor (PTI)

Jan Suraaj party founder Prashant Kishor called it a move of political opportunism. "If you deviate from the commitments given after independence, then it becomes the responsibility of this generation to be truthful to those commitments. The Government is forming this law in haste for the politics of polarisation. BJP doesn’t consider Muslims their vote bank, but leaders like Nitish Kumar should think about their hypocrisy."

Aazad Samaj Party’s Chandra Shekhar Azad said, "This is an attack on the religious freedom of Muslims. It is the government’s agenda to loot Waqf properties."

RJD leader Manoj Jha drew parallels to past government missteps. "The hurry of the government is to defy constitutional values. During the farmers' movement, they had to withdraw. Nothing is in control of Nitish Kumar anymore."

Congress leader Husain Dalwai warned of dire consequences. "If this bill is passed, it will be a dark day for Muslims. This government is deliberately trying to create trouble for them. Modi ji, after what happened in Gujarat, your name was already tarnished. Don’t add another stain to it."

AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan questioned the urgency. "8.7 lakh immovable properties are in the name of Waqf across India, and even BJP-ruled states haven’t completed their surveys. If a non-believer can be on the Waqf board, shouldn’t the same apply to Hindu-run institutions? BJP is throwing a stone at a beehive. We strongly oppose."

DMK MP Kanimozhi reinforced the party's opposition: "The DMK is opposing it. Our CM MK Stalin has passed a resolution in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. We will not give up on the minorities of this country."

Congress MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring reinforced Opposition unity: "We will oppose the bill. The JPC heard us but did not take our suggestions."

CPI(M) state secretary M.V. Govindan said, "Let there be no doubt, we will take a stand against the Waqf Bill. We do not keep changing our stand based on what others are saying."