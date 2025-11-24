MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Winter intensifies in Kashmir, Srinagar records season's coldest night at -3.2 degrees Celsius

Shopian in south Kashmir was the coldest in the Valley at minus 5.1 degrees Celsius, followed closely by Pulwama where the minimum temperature stayed five degrees below the freezing point

PTI Published 24.11.25, 01:09 PM
A person walks on a snow covered road during season's first snowfall in Srinagar.

A person walks on a snow covered road during season's first snowfall in Srinagar. PTI file picture.

Kashmir is in the grip of an intense cold wave as the minimum temperature across the Valley dipped several degrees below the freezing point, with Srinagar experiencing the coldest night of this winter, officials said on Monday.

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 3.2 degrees Celsius, the coldest night of this winter season so far, the local meteorological office said.

Shopian in south Kashmir was the coldest in the Valley at minus 5.1 degrees Celsius, followed closely by Pulwama where the minimum temperature stayed five degrees below the freezing point.

The Pahalgam tourist resort in Anantnag district recorded a low of minus 4 degrees Celsius, while Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1.9 degrees Celsius.

The Zojila Pass connecting the Valley with Ladakh recorded a low of minus 16 degrees Celsius.

The Kashmir Valley has been going through a prolonged dry spell since October, and the Met office has forecast dry weather to continue over the next week.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Kashmir Srinagar Pahalgam Winter
