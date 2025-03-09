The Great Indian Bizarre: Chhava sparks treasure hunt, constable blames ‘vampire’ wife, Bengaluru eatery bans political discussion

1 5 Representational image (Shutterstock, IMDb)

ADVERTISEMENT

Chhaava sparks treasure hunt in MP village

Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava has entered the Rs 500-crore club. While the makers must be happy with the box office returns, some villagers in Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh, took the film’s plot quite literally and wanted a share of the spoils, leading to an eight hour long dig fest near Asirgarh Fort.

So, some residents pulled an all-nighter to dig up a nearby field in search of Mughal-era gold coins, which they believed lay buried beneath the soil. Reason - the plot of the movie.

Burhanpur and Asirgarh Fort are deeply tied to the 18th century Mughal rule. The Fort has been the centre of rumours about hidden treasures from Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s operations against the Marathas.

Armed with flashlights, metal detectors, shovels and other household items, the villagers dug from 7 pm to 3 am. This out-of-the-box quest went viral on social media.

Their ‘gold digging’ expedition cut short when police arrived at the scene. But all they found were dug-out pits and warning the villagers against illegal excavation.

2 5 Representational image (TTO graphics)

Bengaluru eatery bans real estate, politics—Middle-aged uncles in crisis

Some restaurants ban outside food. Some ban pets. This one in south Bengaluru has taken a step further: No real estate or political discussions while eating.

The decision has apparently left a very specific demographic…middle-aged uncles— shaken.

A viral photo of the restaurant’s board lays down the law: “This facility is only for dine-in purpose, not for real estate/political discussions. Please understand and cooperate.”

One user noted, “Real estate uncles can’t go to the parks because Bangalore parks are all closed in the afternoon!” Where will they go now? Malls? Metro stations? Strangers' wedding receptions?

X users have mixed reactions. One sympathised with the restaurant’s plight: “They keep talking rubbish loudly… 10 people enter, order five coffees, and bring the roof down.” Another added, “These discussions are never-ending. The ones who indulge tend to spend a lot more time than the ones who are there just to eat.”

But Congress spokesperson Lavanya Ballal Jain wasn’t convinced: “Weird, why does he have to police what people are talking? They are paying for the food they eat, aren’t they?”

The message is clear—restaurants are for dosa, not democracy.

3 5 Representational image (TTO graphics)

Man makes PPT slides for his pre-wedding speech

Weddings are about grand gestures, romantic speeches, heartfelt vows, and surprise dance performances. Oh, and sometimes, a PowerPoint presentation.”

A video, shared by Rahul Bhagtani on Instagram, has left social media users in splits. In the clip, Rahul begins with a line that sets the mood: "I would like to say a few words before I spend the next 40 years listening."

The subject of the presentation was "My love for Pooja. PS - I make the best slides."

Then comes the first slide. Rahul points at a small box of cream and asks, "Do you know guys what this is?" He answers, "This was my skincare routine before I met Pooja." The next slide? A full-blown 10-step skincare regimen, thanks to his to-be bride Pooja, a dermatologist by profession.

"This," Rahul says, "is the secret behind my sundar and komal twacha (smooth and beautiful skin)." Face wash, sunscreen, moisturiser, you name it, Pooja made sure it was part of his daily routine.

Social media users were entertained. "If my husband doesn't do this, I'm not marrying him," a user quipped, while another added, "Pooja, you're setting unrealistic goals for all of us."

A section of the internet couldn't help but roast Rahul's dedication to PowerPoint. "Do you work in consultancy? Yahan bhi PPT bana di?" a user asked; another added, "Those who can't talk without a presentation."

4 5 Representational image (TTO graphics)

Constable blames ‘vampire’ wife for tardiness

A Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) constable in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut blamed his frequent delays and improper conduct on a rather supernatural cause — his wife’s terrifying dreams.

His written response to a notice for negligence in duty has now gone viral, with netizens in splits over his unusual explanation.

The constable claimed he suffered from severe insomnia because, in his dreams, his wife "sits on his chest and tries to drink his blood."

The resulting sleep deprivation, he argued, makes him late for work.

Issued a warning on February 17 for arriving late, being improperly groomed, and missing unit activities, the constable responded that he is battling depression, his mother has a nerve disorder, and his domestic troubles have robbed him of the will to live.

He even requested his superiors to guide him towards spiritual salvation, suggesting he had given up on worldly affairs altogether.

Officials are now investigating the letter’s authenticity—and how it mysteriously found its way into the public eye.

5 5 Representational image (TTO graphics)

‘The Beach’ sequel?

Move over, Leonardo DiCaprio! The sequel to ‘The Beach’ was filmed at Pattaya, starring a group of Indian tourists who turned Thailand’s pristine shores into a scene straight out of ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, minus the poetic introspection.

A viral Instagram video with nearly 8 million views shows tourists—allegedly from India—dancing, drinking, and passing out, as if on an all-inclusive ‘Sleep-Drunk-Litter’ tour of Pattaya’s famous beaches.

The footage, uploaded by Thai Explore Life, captured men sprawled out on bedsheets and towels, while others flaunted their liquor bottles like Oscars.

Social media went into meltdown, with some Indians leading the charge against their own compatriots. One user fumed, “Forget visas, we need a civic sense test before handing out passports!”

Not everyone was convinced that the blame game was fair. “Not every brown man is an Indian,” pointed out one voice of reason. Others demanded proof, asking, “Did you personally interview each guy passed out on the sand?”

(Compiled by Aniket Jha, Atrayee Bose, Subharup Das Sharma, Sriroopa Dutta and Sohini Paul)

RELATED TOPICS Chhava Constable